Transfer news and rumours of the day: 24th January, 2017

We bring to you all the transfer news, rumours and gossip from newspapers across Europe.

A wanted man!

Welcome to our daily transfer news roundup from across Europe. The big news, once again, is regarding the future of Lionel Messi.

Here are all the transfer news and rumours from 24th January 2016:

Serie A

Manolo Gabbiadini’s Napoli future in doubt

Premier League outfit Southampton continue to be in talks with Napoli for the transfer of forward Manolo Gabbiadini in the ongoing transfer window, if reports in Sky Sports are to be believed.

The Saints are willing to pay up to £13m for the services of the forward, however, the Naples outfit are holding out for a fee in the region of £17m. German outfits Schalke 04 and Borussia Moenchengladbach are also reportedly monitoring the situation of the Italian.

Ivan Perisic to replace Dimitri Payet?

According to Calciomercato.com, West Ham United want to sign Inter Milan midfielder Ivan Perisic as they prepare for life without Dimitri Payet, who is expected to leave the club in the ongoing transfer window for France – having refused to play for the Hammers.