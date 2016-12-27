Transfer news and rumours of the day: 27th December, 2016

We bring to you all the transfer news, rumours and gossip from newspapers across Europe.

@ShauryaVineet by Shaurya Vineet Football Transfer Roundup 27 Dec 2016, 21:05 IST

On his way to Serie A?

Welcome to our daily transfer news roundup from across Europe. With the winter transfer window less than a week away the rumour mills are going haywire as clubs finalise on their targets for reinforcements.

The big news of the day is Serie A giants targeting a Barcelona Superstar. If the Old Lady are able to pull it off it will probably be the biggest coup of all time.

Here are all the transfer news and rumours from 27th December 2016:

Serie A

Inter Milan and Juventus want Morgan Schneiderlin

According to Calciomercato, Manchester United’s wantaway midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin is being targeted by Serie A duo Inter Milan and Juventus. The Frenchman’s 18-month long stint is set to culminate in January with Jose Mourinho having admitted that the Old Trafford outfit will accept the right bid for the midfielder.

Schneiderlin was reportedly close to completing a switch to West Brom while Everton were also strongly linked with him but with the two Serie A outfits joining his race, things could heat up in the race to sign the 27-year-old.

Lucas Leiva close to agreeing Inter Milan switch

Liverpool veteran Lucas Leiva is close to completing a move to San Siro, according to Sky Sports. The Brazilian midfielder has fallen down the pecking order and has started only 3-times in the league this season. The 29-year-old’s contract with the Anfield outfit expires in the summer and Inter are keen on having him on board in January itself.