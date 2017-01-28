Transfer news and rumours of the day: 28th January, 2017

We bring to you all the transfer news, rumours and gossip from newspapers across Europe.

@ShauryaVineet by Shaurya Vineet Football Transfer Roundup 28 Jan 2017, 20:50 IST

No longer staying at San Siro?

Welcome to our daily transfer news roundup from across Europe. The big news today is Barcelona’s willingness to sacrifice one of their top stars to keep hold of Lionel Messi.

Here are all the transfer news and rumours from 27th January 2017:

Serie A

AC Milan looking at Gianluigi Donnarumma’s replacement

According to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, AC Milan are looking at David de Gea, Joe Hart and Keylor Navas after contract talks with current shot-stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma stalled. The Italian giants are preparing for the worst should the 17-year-old decide to leave the club.

Roma want Gregoire Defrel and Franck Kessie

Serie A giants Roma want to complete the signing of Sassuolo striker Gregoire Defrel and Atalanta wonder-kid Franck Kessie before the end of the transfer window, if reports in Gazzetta dello Sport are to be believed.