Transfer news and rumours of the day: 2nd January, 2017

We bring to you all the transfer news, rumours and gossip from newspapers across Europe.

02 Jan 2017

Welcome to our daily transfer news roundup from across Europe. The transfer window has opened and the frenzy has gripped clubs and newspapers around the world – some challenging for the title while the others trying to stave off relegation.

The big news of the day is Manchester United willing to splash the cash on another Premier League striker. On the other hand, Real Madrid are set to enter a three-way battle for a Borussia Dortmund star.

So without further ado, here are all the transfer news and rumours from 2nd January 2016:

Serie A

Axel Witsel snubs Juventus for China

In what can be termed as a bizarre move, Zenit St. Petersburg midfielder Axel Witsel has snubbed Juventus in favour of a move to Chinese Super League outfit Tianjin Quanjian. The 27-year-old has insisted that the offer from China was crucial for his family and as such he couldn’t turn it down despite having the chance to sign for a prestigious club like Juventus.

Speaking in an interview with Tuttosport, Witsel said: “It was a very difficult decision because on one hand there was a great team and a top club like Juventus.

"But on the other there was a crucial offer for my family that I couldn't turn down.”

Juventus reject Barcelona bid for Paulo Dybala

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Serie A giants Juventus have rejected an offer from Barcelona for the services of Argentine sensation Paulo Dybala. Dybala has oft been hailed as the successor to Lionel Messi and as such an interest from the Catalan giants is expected.

However, according to the report, the Old Lady have maintained their stance that Dybala is not for sale and are inclined to offer the Argentine a new contract to hold on to their prized asset.