Transfer news and rumours of the day: 3rd January, 2017

We bring to you all the transfer news, rumours and gossip from newspapers across Europe.

@ShauryaVineet by Shaurya Vineet Football Transfer Roundup 03 Jan 2017, 21:29 IST

Back to Juventus?

Welcome to our daily transfer news roundup from across Europe. The race is hotting up for the capture of some of the biggest names in the business. While PSG have confirmed the signing of Julian Draxler, Juventus have beaten competition from other Serie A clubs to sign Tomas Rincon for £6.8.

Here are all the transfer news and rumours from 2nd January 2016:

Serie A

Alberto Aquilani joins Sassuolo

Former Liverpool and Roma midfielder has joined Serie A side Sassuolo from rivals Pescara. The 32-year-old’s was able to complete the move after he was released from his contract after making only 9 appearances for the newly promoted side. The former AC Milan and Juventus midfielder's deal will last until the end of the season.

Alvaro Morata open to Juventus return

It looks like Alvaro Morata’s life is trapped in a cycle between Santiago Bernabeu and the Juventus Stadium. He returned to Madrid in the summer of 2016, having departed for the Turin outfit only 2 years earlier.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Spaniard is open to a return to Italy having found first-team opportunity hard to come by ever since Karim Benzema’s has been restored in the starting line-up by Zinedine Zidane. The striker has scored 9 goals in 21 appearances for the Santiago Bernabeu outfit.

Napoli sign Leonardo Pavoletti from Genoa

Napoli have completed the signing of 28-year-old striker Leonardo Pavoletti from Genoa for a reported fee of €13m. The former Sassuolo man took to Facebook to confirm his transfer.

"I'm saying goodbye to Genoa after two intense years full of excitement, enthusiasm and hard work.

"Since then the memories have become a patchwork of faces, smiles, autographs, training sessions, defeats, wins, sadness, joy, words, goals.

"Today I'm being called to a new adventure, but I won't forget those I loved and who loved me, because they're part of me.”