Transfer news and rumours of the day: 8th January, 2017

We bring to you all the transfer news, rumours and gossip from newspapers across Europe.

The West Ham experiment didn’t go as planned for Sofiane Feghouli?

Welcome to our daily transfer news roundup from across Europe. We are a week into the transfer window and the rumour mills are going haywire. The big news of the day is Barcelona targeting Tottenham Hotspur duo, while a La Liga giants have entered the race to sign Arsenal superstar Alexis Sanchez.

Here are all the transfer news and rumours from 8th January 2016:

Serie A

Juventus want Branislav Ivanovic and Gael Clichy

According to reports in the Daily Express, Serie A giants Juventus are interested in signing Chelsea’s Serbian defender Branislav Ivanovic and Manchester City full-back Gael Clichy. The Premier League duo have entered the last 6 months of their contracts with their respective clubs and the Old Lady want to capitalise on this and sign them on a free in the summer.

Roma interested in West Ham’s Sofiane Feghouli

Serie A side Roma are interested in signing West Ham United winger Sofiane Feghouli, according to Sky Sports. The 27-year-old signed for the Hammers on a free in the summer after his contract with La Liga side Valencia expired.

However, the Algerian has failed to establish himself in Slaven Bilic’s starting XI and the Premier League club are open to his departure. The report adds that the move will most likely be on loan until the end of the season with an option to buy when the season culminates.

Roma target Tottenham Hotspur winger

Roma are once again linked with a Premier League winger and this time it is Tottenham Hotspur’s Georges-Kevin N'Koudou. According to Romagiallorossa.it, the Serie A side are looking to secure a loan deal for the 21-year-old, who has struggled to cement a first-team place this season.