Transfer news and rumours of the day: 11th January, 2017

A roundup of all the news and rumours of the day

by Rohit Viswanathan Football Transfer Roundup 11 Jan 2017, 20:34 IST

Borthwick-Jackson returns to Old Trafford

With three weeks still remaining for the winter window to close, clubs still have time to improve upon their current squads. A lot of activity is expected in the Premier League especially with the new TV money kicking in.

While some of the bigger clubs try to sign the players they need to further challenge for the title others who are in the doldrums of the league table will be looking to keep hold of their best stars this window to have a chance at survival.

With that here are the biggest rumours and transfer news of the day:

Serie A

AS Roma eye Chelsea starlet

Chelsea recently recalled their loan star Charlie Musonda from his loan spell at Real Betis. But he could on the move again this January with AS Roma interested in signing the youngster according to Sky Sports.

The 20-year-old is seen as the perfect alternative if moves for Everton;s Delfeou and West Ham’s Feghouli fall through. Musonda hasn’t played a single minute for the Blues and this move could very well take place

Genoa want former Gunner

SportsMole are stating that former Gunners keeper and current Sunderland bench warmer Vito Mannone could be on the move back to his home country with Genoa reportedly showing considerable interest in him