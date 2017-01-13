Transfer news and rumours of the day: 13th January, 2017

Messi's contract renewal is still an issue and Drogba's career is still not over

Three Premier League clubs are ready to sign Lionel Messi if he does not extend his contract

We’re almost halfway through the January transfer window and quite a few deals have been completed in Europe. While clubs are not really looking to make big signings unless one an opportunity presents itself, they are still on the lookout for players to add to the squad depth.

Here are the major transfer news and rumours for the day.

Serie A

Will Liverpool sell Adam Lallana?

- Adam Lallana is also a target for Juventus but they have competition from Paris Saint-Germain. The 28-year-old has had his best season in a Liverpool shirt so far with 7 goals and 7 assists in the league with Jurgen Klopp bringing out the best in the midfielder.

- Mattia Caldara has been signed by Juventus for €15m but he is a signing for the future as the defender will stay at Atalanta until the end of next season. The 22-year-old signed a five-year contract but will stay at Atalanta not only to develop his skills but also because there is no scope to play at Juventus as of now.

- Ever Banega could be set to move away from Inter Milan but the club will sell only if they receive an offer of at least €25m. The 28-year-old midfielder had been signed from Sevilla for free and Inter will make a huge profit from his sale.