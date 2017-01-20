Transfer news and rumours of the day: 20th January, 2017

All the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from newspapers across Europe

11 more days to go before transfer deadline day and the January transfer window is now in its business end. A number of deals have either been completed or collapsed for various reasons. Clubs are now looking to either strengthen their squads or lay the foundation for a summer transfer with bids high enough to unsettle even seasoned pros.

Here are the major transfer news and rumours of the day.

Serie A

Will Kostas Manolas leave AS Roma?

– Kostas Manolas has Inter Milan’s top priority and the club are reportedly readying a €40m bid for the AS Roma defender. The centre-back has admirers in Premier League clubs such as Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea but Inter plan to ready the groundwork for a summer transfer.

– Patrice Evra might just end up staying at Juventus until the summer after all. The 35-year-old was not selected in the squad as he decided on his future but looks set to stay in Turin until the end of the season.

– Martin Caceres, who last played for Juventus, saw a move to Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor canceled after issues with his medical. The defender, who is still only 29, has been a free agent since the summer and is yet to find a club that will take him on. A deal had been agreed with the Turkish club before issues with the medical came to light.

– Hernanes has become a target for Turkish side Fenerbahce and the club approached the Serie A giants with a loan bid that could become a permanent deal with an offer of €5m. However, Juve may only let the player go on a permanent deal.