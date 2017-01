Transfer news and rumours of the day: 20th January, 2017

All the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from newspapers across Europe

@RohithNair by Rohith Nair News 20 Jan 2017, 18:28 IST

11 more days to go before transfer deadline day and the January transfer window is now in its business end. A number of deals have either been completed or collapsed for various reasons. Clubs are now looking to either strengthen their squads or lay the foundation for a summer transfer with bids high enough to unsettle even seasoned pros.

Here are the major transfer news and rumours of the day.

Serie A

Will Kostas Manolas leave AS Roma?

– Kostas Manolas has Inter Milan’s top priority and the club are reportedly readying a €40m bid for the AS Roma defender. The centre-back has admirers in Premier League clubs such as Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea but Inter plan to ready the groundwork for a summer transfer.

– Patrice Evra might just end up staying at Juventus until the summer after all. The 35-year-old was not selected in the squad as he decided on his future but looks set to stay in Turin until the end of the season.

– Martin Caceres, who last played for Juventus, saw a move to Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor canceled after issues with his medical. The defender, who is still only 29, has been a free agent since the summer and is yet to find a club that will take him on. A deal had been agreed with the Turkish club before issues with the medical came to light.

– Hernanes has become a target for Turkish side Fenerbahce and the club approached the Serie A giants with a loan bid that could become a permanent deal with an offer of €5m. However, Juve may only let the player go on a permanent deal.