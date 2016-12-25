Transfer news and rumours of the day: 25th December, 2016

Di Maria to China?!

Welcome to our daily transfer news roundup from across Europe. With the winter transfer window only six days away now, clubs will be looking to zero in on targets that they believe will make their squad stronger for the second half of the season.

On Christmas Day too, the rumour mills have not taken a break, as the big news for the day involves a Bundesliga superstar who is interesting Arsene Wenger

Here are all the transfer news and rumours from December 25, 2016:

Serie A

Fazio to make his deal permanent?

Milan eye Nantes youngster

AC Milan are said to be interested in signing French youngster Amine Harit. Harit, 19, plays for Nantes in France and his style of play has experts and fans gushing alike. He has been called the next Hatem Ben Arfa, with an uncanny resemblance between both the players’ dribbling styles.

Milan are on a high after winning the SuperCoppa Italia and Vincenzo Montella is building a squad centred around young talent.

Players like Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alessio Romagnoli, Suso and Manuel Locatelli have been integral to Milan’s success this season, and Harit will only be an addition to the list of talented youngsters with immense potential playing for the Rossoneri.

Roma eye permanent Fazio deal

After impressing in his current loan spell at the club, Federico Fazio is set to be rewarded with a permanent deal at AS Roma. Fazio struggled to cut it in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur and Luciano Spalleti is eager to ensure that Fazio does not have to go back to North London.

Roma are said to be offering €4 million for the services of Fazio, on a three-year contract.

Roma have already paid Spurs €1.2 million as an initial loan fee for Fazio in the summer. It is likely that the club from the Italian capital will have that amount as part of the final deal and pay the remainder to Spurs as soon as the window opens in January.

Juventus deal for Caldara will be made official in January

Juventus have had a Christmas present for themselves as they have seemingly sealed the deal for Atalanta defender Mattia Caldara. The deal is said to be worth between €15 million and €20 million.

Juventus’s CEO Beppe Marrotta said that the deal has been completed and will be made official in January. But he also added that Caldara will join the club only in the summer of 2018.

Caldara will be loaned back to Atalanta for the one-and-a-half year period in between.

Juventus will add Caldara to already having Daniele Rugani as potential replacements for Andrea Barzagli and Giorgio Chiellini who aren’t getting any younger.