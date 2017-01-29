Transfer news and rumours of the day: 29th January 2017

All the news and rumours of the day

by Rohit Viswanathan Football Transfer Roundup 29 Jan 2017, 21:00 IST

The transfer window is coming to an end soon as clubs try to get their last minute deals over the line. Most of the big clubs have remained silent this window but there are still some clubs trying to get summer deals done in January.

Liverpool are looking to strengthen their midfield after suffering three successive home defeats. Chelsea are still hunting for a striker replacement in case Diego Costa leaves and there is a twist in the Griezmann transfer saga.

Here is the roundup of all the transfer news and rumors of the day:

Serie A

Paredes not joining Liverpool

Liverpool are in search of a midfielder to sign and Leandro Paredes is the player who is supposedly their no. 1 target. But Roma’s director Mauro Baldissoni has said they have not received any offers for the player.

“I reply the way I do every time, that we do not comment on rumours, Fortunately, there are only two days to go in the transfer window and we won’t have to deal with these questions anymore. We did not receive any formal offers for Paredes. We go forward along our path.” Baldissoni told Mediaset Premium.

Roma to seal Kessie move

Another midfielder Frank Kessie who is a target for Chelsea will most likely be joining AS Roma from Atalanta. A deal is said to be agreed between the two parties for around a sum of 25 million Euros.

Conte wanted to sign Kessie after he has had a very promising season so far for Atalanta.