Transfer news and rumours of the day: 9th January, 2017

We bring to you all the transfer news, rumours and gossip from newspapers across Europe.

Will Alexis Sanchez and Ivan Rakitic leave Arsenal and Barcelona respectively?

We are nine days into the January transfer window and clubs have begun to move their feet, targeting and bidding for players across Europe. With many clubs looking to strengthen their squads following the loss of few players to the Africa Cup of Nations, agents and media outlets have claimed approaches for certain players.

Here are the major transfer news and rumours for the day.

Serie A

Patrice Evra is set to leave Juventus

- Patrice Evra may be looking to move away from Juventus and there has been a lot of speculation following his omission from the squad that played Bologna. Alex Sandro is now Max Allegri’s preferred choice at left-back.

“Evra was not called up to the squad because he's thinking about his future.” – Juve chief executive Giuseppe Marotta

Reports claim former club Manchester United or Valencia could sign the French defender but a move back to Old Trafford seems unlikely.

- Carlos Bacca has revealed that he plans to stay at AC Milan. His agent claimed there were big-money offers from the Chinese Super League but the Colombian striker wants to stay at San Siro.

“Bacca is happy at Milan and the club is satisfied with his performance, there is no reason for him to leave.” – Bacca’s agent

- Antonio Cassano has been the next footballer to be targeted by Chinese clubs but the Sampdoria striker has reportedly turned down an offer of €8m per year. The 34-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the season but he is looking to stay in Italy.