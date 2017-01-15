Transfer news and rumours of the day: 15th January, 2017

All the news and rumours of the day

by Rohit Viswanathan Football Transfer Roundup 15 Jan 2017, 20:18 IST

After a scorching Saturday of football action and a few huge games to come on Sunday to come, the onus is certainly on football right now. But scouts and agents around the world of football are still busy trying to get deals over the line.

While Julian Draxler has been the biggest transfer news of the day, Diego Costa’s apparent bust-up with Antonio Conte has also prompted several clubs to look at his signature as well. Here are the biggest transfer news and rumours of the day:

Serie A

Roma in Manolas talks

AS Roma defender Kostas Manolas is in talks with the club to sign a new deal the president confirmed. Baldissoni told Mediaset Premium, “Manolas is an excellent player and it’s only natural that other clubs are paying attention to him We know that he is a great defender and are therefore not happy to lose them. Manolas is also involved in contract renegotiations. So far nobody has asked us for Manolas.”

Arsenal and City eyeing Moise Kean

Juventus sensation Moise Kean has been grabbing the headlines this season with his eye-catching performances. Arsenal and City are reportedly interested in the youngster according to Football – Italia. He is the first ever player to feature in Serie born in the 2000s.