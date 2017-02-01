Transfer news and rumours of the day: 31st January, 2017

A look at all the happening from across Europe on transfer deadline day.

@ShashiManUnited by Shashi Football Transfer Roundup 01 Feb 2017, 10:15 IST

Juventus looking to add depth to their squad with Corentin Tolisso’s signing

There is no better day to celebrate the mayhem of transfer rumours than a Transfer Deadline Day. The world of football comes to a standstill awaiting the result of an ongoing or a last minute deal. With just a few hours left in this year's January transfer window, we take a look at some of the best bit of business done by the clubs around Europe featuring Leon Bailey, Andrea Ranocchia and Odion Ighalo.

Serie A

AC Milan duo reject Chinese Super League

In a late exclusive from Calciomercato, AC Milan midfielders Juraj Kucka and Mati Fernandes have both rejected to move to China despite the interest of Beijing Guoan that have made an offer to sign them both in the final day of the January transfer window.

Juventus agree on €40m deal for Tolisso

Juventus have reportedly reached an agreement for the signing of Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso, according to reports from Calciomercato. The report claims that the Serie A Champions have agreed to pay €40million for Tollisso’s services with the player set to join the club next summer.

Kostas Manolas on his way to Arsenal

According to reports from Gazzetta dello Sports and The Sun, Arsenal have sealed a stunning €47million deal to bring Kostas Manolas to the Emirates next summer.

The Gunners have been following Manolas for last 12 months and had even made a €34million bid last summer. However, AS Roma were adamant at getting at least €45million for the Greek international who was also linked with a move to Chelsea and Manchester United.