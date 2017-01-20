Transfer Rumour: Barcelona to rival Liverpool for German youngster Mahmoud Dahoud

What’s the story?

Liverpool, who are long-term admirers of Borussia Monchengladbach starlet Mahmoud Dahoud and are looking to move in for the midfielder in the summer transfer window according to a report from the Daily Star. However, the report also adds that they might face stiff competition from La Liga giants Barcelona if they are to sign Dahoud.

According to a report in French news outlet Footmercato, Barcelona are also interested in signing the 21-year-old German and are likely to rival Liverpool in the summer.

In case you didn’t know…

Jurgen Klopp had previously openly admired Dahoud alongside Borussia Dortmund’s Christian Pulisic. Liverpool even had a bid for the Monchengladbach midfielder rejected during last summer’s transfer window.

Apart from Liverpool and Barcelona, Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are also keeping tabs on the youngster while Juventus have also been linked with him earlier.

The heart of the matter

Liverpool are looking to add some firepower to the midfield next summer and Klopp has identified Dahoud as a potential target. With the Bundesliga side not willing to let their star leave mid-season, a move is more likely in the summer.

However, Barcelona’s reported interest could make matters difficult for the Merseyside club. The Catalonian side is planning ahead for next season. Although they have lined up Olympique Marseille ace Maxime Lopez, they are also keen on Dahoud as a backup plan.

The Germany U-21 international has been impressive for Monchengladbach this season. He is a deft passer of the ball and is known for making incisive passes through the opposition defence. Dahoud has scored one goal in the league in 10 appearances and has also assisted once. In particular, his pass success rate of almost 81% has attracted the likes of Liverpool and Barcelona.

What next?

Andres Iniesta will be 33 years old next season and it is unlikely that he will play all the matches. Although Barcelona do have the likes of Ivan Rakitic, Andre Gomes, Sergi Roberto and Rafinha among others on their roster, they are still looking to bring in reinforcements next summer.

Even Liverpool are keen on bringing in the player to provide some much-needed competition at the centre of the park.

Sportskeeda’s take

Dahoud is a future superstar and also one of the hottest prospects in Europe. With the new inflated market, he is likely to leave a huge gaping hole in the pocket of whichever club that signs him. But it is also almost a certainty that every penny spent on Dahoud will be well worth it.