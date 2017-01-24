Transfer rumour: Paris Saint-Germain leading Manchester United in the race to sign Goncalo Guedes

Cuedes has been tagged as "the next Cristiano Ronaldo" by many.

Goncalo Guedes: The next big thing?

What’s the story?

PSG manager, Unai Emery has revealed that Manchester United target, Goncalo Guedes could be one of their potential targets in the January transfer window. The versatile forward has been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks along with several other clubs in Europe.

French publication, beIN Sports, however, believe that Guedes has agreed to personal terms with Paris Saint-Germain and could join the French champions as early as this week.

In a press conference ahead of their Coupe de la Ligue semi-final on Tuesday, Emery stated his interest in the 20-year-old Portuguese forward.

"We at PSG have spoken with a few players [this month]," said the PSG manager. "Some are impossible; others are more possible.

"Goncalo is a good attacking player. He currently plays there for Benfica. He is one on our list of names who we are working on to potentially improve this PSG side."

In case you didn’t know...

Born in Benavente, Portugal Guedes joined the Benfica youth system in 2005 and progressed to make his debut for the first team in 2014. The 20-year-old has 22 goals in 106 appearances for the club over the past three season. In 28 appearances for Benfica this season, Guedes has contributed seven goals and seven assists for the Portuguese club.

The Portuguese youngster is known for is versatility and can play both in the centre of the pitch as well as on the wide positions. Guedes has been hailed by many as the next Cristiano Ronaldo.

The heart of the matter

Paris Saint Germain’s interest in the youngster could be the result of Jese Rodriguez’s below par performances this season. The 23-year-old Spanish striker hasn’t played too many games for the French side with just 14 appearances this season. It will be a heavy blow for Manchester United who have been tracking the youngster for a while now.

What next?

In case PSG are able to sign Guedes, that could force former Real Madrid forward Jese Rodriguez out of the club. Although Manchester United can still acquire the 20-year-old if they get into a fierce bidding war with Paris Saint-Germain.

Sportskeeda’s take

Manchester United will be hoping to make a deal with Benfica for Guedes, especially since they let go of Memphis Depay last week. Jose Mourinho could use a versatile player Guedes in his squad who can play in different positions across the front line.