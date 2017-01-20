Transfer Rumour: Real Madrid to sell Cristiano Ronaldo by 2018-19

Ronaldo will be sold to one of the cash-rich Chinese Super League clubs for an astronomical fee.

Ronaldo’s future at the Spanish capital appears to be bleak

What’s the story?

According to Spanish news outlet Don Balon, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez wants to sell superstar Cristiano Ronaldo within the next two years. The report adds that the 31-year-old forward will not be allowed see out his contract and will be sold in 2018-19.

Perez believes that Ronaldo is past his prime and wants to sell him within the next two season when he can still command a huge transfer fee. It has also been reported that the Portuguese superstar will be sold to one of the cash-rich Chinese Super League clubs for an astronomical fee.

In case you didn’t know…

Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, had recently claimed that an unidentified club from the Chinese Super League had put an offer believed to be in the region of £300 million on the table to land his client.

He had also mentioned that the move would see Ronaldo earn almost £100 million a year. However, the forward had rejected the offer and preferred to stay at Real Madrid.

The heart of the matter

Ronaldo had signed a new five-year deal in November, 2016 and had mentioned that it was the penultimate contract of his professional career. The new contract that runs until 2021 sees the four-time Ballon d’Or winner reportedly earning a whopping £365,000 per week.

The 31-year-old forward has been in top form over the last season and has been Madrid’s most consistent player in the last few seasons. Last season, he guided his club to Champions League glory and his national side to Euro Cup victory. He recently won the FIFA World Player of the Year award for his superlative performances in 2016. This season Ronaldo has already scored 21 times.

However, regardless of his performances, the club president has absolutely no desire to let Ronaldo see off his contract at the club.

What’s next?

It is a well-known fact that Perez has the final say at Real Madrid regarding transfers and even if Zinedine Zidane is unwilling to let go of the player, it would hardly matter. If the reports are true, it could indeed be the last few times that we will get to see the superstar playing for the club.

Sportskeeda’s take

Selling off Ronaldo at any point would be madness. Keeping in mind his influence on the field, it is important to realise that the Portuguese forward is a very popular figure off it as well.

Should Perez sell him off then he would definitely have to face the wrath of the Santiago Bernabeu faithful, a sight not many would want to see.