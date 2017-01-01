Transfers News and Rumours of the Day, 1st January 2017

Manchester United, Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona are all lining up massive deals

Isco could be tempted by the promise of first team football at Juventus

2017 has begun, and along with it, the transfer window has been blown open. Top teams from the Premier League, La Liga. Bundesliga, Serie A and the Rest of Europe are hoping to strengthen themselves ahead of the second half of the season, while relegation strugglers try to do the same.

Wantaway stars and their agents fuel rumours and keep the media on their toes as the window opens up, with the clubs looking to make some purchases as well.

Here are the transfer news and rumours of the day.

Serie A

- AC Milan are on the verge of signing Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu on loan. Vincenzo Montella wants to beef up his options on the wings and is hoping that a move for the former Barcelona winger, who has barely started for Everton this season, could solve Milan’s issues.

- Juventus are preparing a massive offer to tempt Real Madrid midfielder Isco to make a move to Italy, according to Corriere dello Sport. Manchester City are also interested in the Spanish midfielder, but Juve are hoping that offering Isco guaranteed playing time in the first XI will lure him.

- Fiorentina forward Nikola Kalinic is set to reject a massive €45 million offer from the Chinese Super League, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. Tianjin Quanjian offered Kalinic a €10 million salary, but the Croatian striker still feels he has much to accomplish in Serie A.