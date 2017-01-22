Transfers News and Rumours of the Day: 22nd January, 2017

The finest transfer news and rumours all in one place for your reading convenience

by Anirudh Menon Football Transfer Roundup 22 Jan 2017, 20:41 IST

Aguero could be wrestling away with defenders in Italy this time next year!

Hello All! Welcome to Sportskeeda’s daily roundup of all the latest transfer news and rumours from all across Europe. Today we bring to you some particularly delicious news all the way from transfer market kingpins Madrid and Barcelona, but before we get there, let’s round everything else up shall we?

Serie A

- Juventus are apparently interested in Liverpool’s one-man hair-gel consumption machine Emre Can as they seek backup for their 30-year-old midfield general Claudio Marchisio. The injury-prone Italian has been at the heart of everything good Juve have done since the ignominy of Calciopoli, but time waits for no man, and Max Allegri is well aware of that. Hence the interest in the Turkish-German powerhouse

- It’s Correro dello Sport again, and this time they believe that Inter Milan are behind Manchester United target Kostas Manolos. Rumours in Greece suggest that the Milanese giants have been in talks with the 40 million rated defender’s agents for quite some time now. Reports in England, though, throw up a much more tantalising prospect – Sergio ‘Kun’ Aguero to Inter. The Argentine superstar is unsettled at City, with Pep reportedly not fully convinced with the Argentine hitman.

Think about it, though... Icardi and Aguero up top? Not too shabby at all, is it?