Transfers News and Rumours of the Day, 29th December 2016

Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United and Chelsea are all involved in some blockbuster deals

Alexis Sanchez could be leaving Arsenal for a surprise destination

The transfer market is just 2 days away from opening and New Year cheer is being spread across countless clubs as they rush to tie up deals in the hope of presenting their fans with a New Year present.

Aside from the end-of-the-year matters, there are plenty of clubs hoping that reinforcements will be the difference between trophies and failure, between survival and relegation.

Here are the transfer news and rumours of the day:

Serie A

- Inter Milan’s new Chinese owners are set to back Stefano Pioli with a massive €150 million spending spree, with Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez, PSG stars Marco Verratti and Marquinhos in their transfer list. The trio are reportedly unsettled at their present clubs, and Inter could pounce as they chase a return to the glory days.

- Juventus have all but completed the signing of Venezuelan defensive midfielder, Tomas Rincon, from Genoa. The highly-rated 28-year-old made the short trip from Genoa to Turin to undergo a medical, with the Bianconeri expected to officially announce their new signing as soon as the window officially opens on January 1st.

Tomas #Rincon has arrived in Turin! Medical now underway for the Venezuelan! pic.twitter.com/3iEjqNTfib — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) December 29, 2016

- Patrice Evra is reportedly frustrated at Juventus according to Il Corriere dello Sport. The Frenchman’s agent has not ruled out a move back to the Premier League, although Evra will not likely be making a return to Manchester United, although the agent did confirm that there was interest for the legendary left-back.