Transfers News and Rumours of the Day, 5th January 2017

Real Madrid's Pepe, Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez and PSG's Marco Veratti are amongst those in the transfer news and rumours spotlight today

by Anirudh Menon Football Transfer Roundup 05 Jan 2017, 20:22 IST

The disgruntled Alexis Sanchez has piques interest across Europe

Top of the evening, ladies and gentlemen. Another day of an open transfer window and the mills can simply not seem to stop spinning their stuff. To make your life easier, which is our motto here at SK, we have scoured the depths of the interwebs – and our very own sources – to bring to you only the best of the best.

We sift, you enjoy!

Serie A

– Patrice Evra is a hardy little man, isn’t he? Written off at Manchester United and sold on the cheap to Juventus, he has shown that age is simply a number with some splendid performances. Even though enjoying his time at Turin, he apparently has not forgotten his one true love – United. As ever, Rio Ferdinand added fuel to what really was a non-existent fire when he instagrammed his buddy with “Throwing it out there... @patrice.evra I'm hearing thru social media u coming home bro?!? Talk to me!”

Yes, Patrice, talk to us!

- Juventus are apparently interested in disenchanted Arsenal superstar Alexis Sanchez. The Chilean is apparently miffed with Arsenal’s lack of a “We-want-to-win-trophies” attitude and the even more irritating lack of a “We-will-pay-you-more” attitude and there are suitors a-plenty including Serie A serial champions Juventus. It will set them back a tidy amount, but would also immeasurably improve the Old Lady’s chances when it comes to competing in Europe (from next time onwards, obviously)

- They are not done with that either, and are looking to sign Marco Veratti from PSG for an eye popping 80 millon Euros. Read more of that here: Juventus ready to pay PSG €80m for star midfielder Marco Verratti

- Manchester United are back in action – as they always are, when we are talking transfer windows – and are extremely interested in Roma’s greek rock-at-the-back, Kostas Manolas. Everyone and their grandmoms know that Jose Mourinho pines for a big, strong centre back who doesn’t get injured everytime someone sneezes too loudly around them, and with the Viictor Lindelof saga dragging on like an Ekta Kapoor epic, his sights are said to be set on the Roma man, who has had a very good season so far with the Capital club.

- The done deals (figures in Euros)-