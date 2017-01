Twitter can't believe that Lucas scored the winner for Liverpool at Plymouth Argyle

"Lucas Leiva has scored his first goal since Ben Woodburn left the primary school"

@falsewinger by Sripad Tweets 19 Jan 2017, 09:04 IST

He scored! He actually scored!

Liverpool have sealed their place in the FA Cup 4th round thanks to the 18th-minute header by Lucas Leiva. The Brazilia proved to be the unlikeliest hero in their 1-0 win at Plymouth.

This was his first goal since October 2010, and twitter went crazy!

Lucas scored the winning goal as Liverpool captain to take us through to the next round. https://t.co/9yKtbNwLpu — SH (@Sennesation) January 18, 2017

To all the Lucas haters.



He scored. pic.twitter.com/YK9xttk4Mw — showmethemoney (@smtm_LFC) January 18, 2017

After a drought of...



6 years

4 months

2 days



Lucas finally scores again for Liverpool! #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/xasw1I657d — Ladbrokes (@Ladbrokes) January 18, 2017

Only the 2nd time Lucas has scored for Liverpool away from Anfield. The other was against Chelsea in the 4-4 Champions League game, April 09 — John Bradley (@JBcommentator) January 18, 2017

LUCAS HAS SCORED A GOAL. I REPEAT, LUCAS HAS SCORED A GOAL !! This is not a typo !!



1-0 #LFC — (@yaniu8) January 18, 2017

It's been 7 years since Lucas last scored for Liverpool. That's almost as long as it's been since Paul Pogba has had a decent haircut. — Sean O' Donovan (@henriksen1) January 18, 2017

United Kingdom votes to leave EU. Shock. Donald Trump elected US President. Unbelievable. Lucas scores for #LFC. As if... #PLYLIV — Kop Magazine (@TheKopMagazine) January 18, 2017

Lucas Leiva has scored an actual goal. #MAGICOFTHECUP pic.twitter.com/sG2NpKncp5 — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) January 18, 2017

Last time Lucas scored...

Last time Lucas scored (before today) Jamie Vardy just joined FC Halifax Town for 15k pic.twitter.com/6v3YuYvbkx — TheFootyDude (@FootballBible0) January 18, 2017

The last time Lucas scored, Everton still hadn't won a trophy for 15 years. — Tim Bolton (@timbolton1) January 18, 2017

The last time Lucas scored in 2010 - when Ben Woodburn was 10: pic.twitter.com/5o26HFHJ9C — The Gates of Anfield (@1iverpoolFC) January 18, 2017

Ages of #LFC players the last time Lucas scored:



Woodburn - 10

Gomez - 10

Arnold - 11

Ejaria - 12 https://t.co/XBSyU7xNpv — The_Lil_Magician (@Lil_Magician10) January 18, 2017

That was Lucas Leiva's first goal in 6 years! Last time Lucas scored, Woodburn was in primary school playing with toys — Indigo (@IndigoLFC) January 18, 2017

Lucas Leiva's phone the last time he scored! pic.twitter.com/85vlb7mba5 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) January 18, 2017

Ben Woodburn last time Lucas scored @empireofthekop pic.twitter.com/WGhFATMqab — Kasper Wikestad (@TV2Wikestad) January 18, 2017

Remember the date..

Remember this night, before Donald Trump destroys all of humanity - Lucas Leiva scored a goal. #lfc — Dave Phillips (@lovefutebol) January 18, 2017