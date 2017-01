Twitter can't believe that Manchester United sold Morgan Schneiderlin to Everton for 22 million!

"22 mill for Schneiderlin? Wouldn't even give them 22p!"

@falsewinger by Sripad Tweets 11 Jan 2017, 22:32 IST

Morgan Schneiderlin is reportedly having his medical at Everton right now after the clubs agreed a deal for the midfielder. The fee agreed between the two clubs for the former Southampton man is said to be £22 million and nobody on twitter can believe it!

Best tweets:

Everton: 18 for schneiderlin?

United: 22

Everton: sound, 20?

United: 22

Everton: fuck it. 21?

United: 22

Everton: 22?

United: ye

Everton: ok — Everton Scout (@EvertonScout) January 10, 2017

22 mil fee for schneiderlin is a great bit of business by Ed Woodward. Basically got back all the money United paid for him from Everton — (@MoJizel) January 11, 2017

Schneiderlin 22 million pounds. Holly schnitzel .. — Alex (@aadimitriu) January 11, 2017

£22 million for Schneiderlin is outrageous — Will (@WillLochhead) January 11, 2017

22-24 million for schneiderlin!? Mourinho was defiantly a used car salesman in a previous life! — Gez helmet (@GezNotJez) January 11, 2017

Getting £22 million for Schneiderlin is like getting a full refund for shmurah matzah the day after Pesach. Great deal for united — Max Seitler (@max_seitler) January 11, 2017

22 million plus add ons for Schneiderlin is brilliant. Jose is wise. He knows he's the one getting to spend the money that comes in. — Shibani (@shibani_mufc) January 11, 2017

When you go from getting a pack of crisps and a Freddo bar for RVP/Nani/Chich/Rafael to selling Schneiderlin for £22 million plus "add ons" pic.twitter.com/0osPYElax1 — Enda Higgins (@endahiggins88) January 11, 2017

Think it's brilliant that we've managed to get 22 mil for Schneiderlin. About time #MUFC get decent value while selling someone. — Varun Kothari (@VarunK93) January 11, 2017

22 mill for Schneiderlin is not bad — V (@VVF47_MUFC) January 11, 2017

£22 million for Schneiderlin is a pretty decent amount. Take that all day. All the best Morgan. — Secandar Oriakhel (@SecandarO) January 11, 2017

Schneiderlin for 22 million , anyone instead of Gareth Barry . — Luke Davies (@lukedavo) January 11, 2017

22 mill for an average enough player. Good business for Man U #schneiderlin — Andy Hewitt (@AndyHewitt2) January 11, 2017

The fact say we dey sell Morgan Schneiderlin for £22 million make sense, if you consider the fact say e flop for United. #MUFC — Man United In Pidgin (@ManUtdInPidgin) January 10, 2017

£22 mill for Schneiderlin, wouldn't even give them 22p — Gee (@GiordanoBishop) January 10, 2017

22 mill for Schneiderlin.. might as well pay 20 quid for a freddo while you're at it #Everton — ston (@ormondmorrissey) January 10, 2017

Wtf Schneiderlin is not worth 22 million — loganirvine (@loganirvine13) January 10, 2017

Everton pay 22 million for schneiderlin



RK: OK we need to give them back some of the fellaini money... — Steven Verhoeven ™ (@steverhoeven) January 10, 2017

£22 million for schneiderlin?



Rvp, chicharito left OT for a combined total less than that — EkowMakafui (@henry_tmens) January 10, 2017

How have we managed to get 22 million for Schneiderlin?! hardly played — EFURU (@LukeGrosch) January 10, 2017