Twitter celebrates as Wayne Rooney breaks two records with free-kick goal

Wayne Rooney scored his 250th goal for Manchester United in style.

Wayne Rooney – the all-time leading goalscorer of Manchester United

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney broke Sir Bobby Charlton’s record and became the highest scorer in the club’s history with his 250th goal against Stoke City. The 31-year-old scored a stunning free-kick in the dying minutes of the game with United trailing 1-0 and helped Jose Mourinho’s side return to Manchester with a point.

Stoke were leading courtesy of Juan Mata’s own goal in the first-half and United looked resigned to losing all the 3-points before Marcus Rashford was fouled on the left next to the home side’s box in the 93rd minute of the match. Rooney stepped up, Rooney sized it up and Rooney scored – reaching the historic landmark in style and etching his name as one of the best Manchester United players of all-time.

However, that was not the only record that he broke with that peach of a free-kick. He surpassed Alan Shearer to become the all-time leading away goalscorer in Premier League history.

Twitter exploded as the Englishman reached the historic landmark:

Wayne Rooney scored his 88th #PL away goal, becoming all-time leading away goalscorer in the league surpassing Alan Shearer (87) #STKMUN — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) January 21, 2017

250 - Wayne Rooney is now @ManUtd's all-time leading goalscorer with 250 goals. Legend. pic.twitter.com/aDn1Z6nrXY — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 21, 2017

Congratulations @WayneRooney fantastic achievement — Bryan Robson (@bryanrobson) January 21, 2017

Wayne Rooney for Man Utd:



Games: 545

Goals: 250

Premier League:

FA Cup:

UCL:

League Cup:

Comm Shield:

Club WC: pic.twitter.com/vRcCjmDLuY — UNILAD Football (@UNILADFootball) January 21, 2017

Wayne Rooney breaks the Manchester United goal scoring record with a freekick that Bobby Charlton would have been proud of. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 21, 2017

Wayne Rooney scoring a stunning free-kick in Fergie Time to become the club's all-time topscorer.

Incredible! pic.twitter.com/Zz7BNGZUFZ — Premier League Stuff (@EPLStuff) January 21, 2017

Wayne Rooney:



MUFC games: 545 (6th all time)

MUFC goals: 250 (record)

Eng games: 118 (outfield player record)

Eng goals: 53 (record) pic.twitter.com/WLngcFPrPR — Coral (@Coral) January 21, 2017

Could've been up there with the Ronaldos & Messis if he was more committed off the field. A legend despite that. Greatest to play for Utd. — Rameez (@Sychlops) January 21, 2017

And when he leaves, all the controversies, the bad first touches & the bitterness will be forgotten.

The good memories shall stay on forever — Rameez (@Sychlops) January 21, 2017

Wayne Rooney:



Games: 545

Caps: 119

Premier League:

FA Cup:

UCL:

League Cup:

Man Utd Top Scorer:

England Top Scorer: pic.twitter.com/7zQ3MAJ8sv — Pie Sports Booze (@piesportsbooze) January 21, 2017

