Twitter celebrates as Wayne Rooney breaks two records with free-kick goal
Wayne Rooney scored his 250th goal for Manchester United in style.
Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney broke Sir Bobby Charlton’s record and became the highest scorer in the club’s history with his 250th goal against Stoke City. The 31-year-old scored a stunning free-kick in the dying minutes of the game with United trailing 1-0 and helped Jose Mourinho’s side return to Manchester with a point.
Stoke were leading courtesy of Juan Mata’s own goal in the first-half and United looked resigned to losing all the 3-points before Marcus Rashford was fouled on the left next to the home side’s box in the 93rd minute of the match. Rooney stepped up, Rooney sized it up and Rooney scored – reaching the historic landmark in style and etching his name as one of the best Manchester United players of all-time.
However, that was not the only record that he broke with that peach of a free-kick. He surpassed Alan Shearer to become the all-time leading away goalscorer in Premier League history.
Twitter exploded as the Englishman reached the historic landmark:
#TrueStory