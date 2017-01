Twitter explodes as Barcelona slot 5 goals past Real Sociedad

Barcelona are into the Copa Del Rey semi-final for the 7th consecutive season!

@falsewinger by Sripad Tweets 27 Jan 2017, 09:52 IST

Barcelona scored for fun as they trounced Real Sociedad 5-2 at Camp Nou last night. The Catalan giants did not show any mercy on their La Liga counterparts and dominated in all departments. They went into the semi-final of the Copa Del Rey with an aggregate scoreline of 6-2!

Here’s how twitter reacted:

Denis Suarez was on fire!

DENIS SUAREZ YOU LITTLE LEGEND — El Máestro (@ElMaestrofcb) January 26, 2017

If Denis Suarez does become a great player he'll remember these past two weeks his entire life — Ahmad (@ChieflySarcastc) January 26, 2017

Messi magic was an obvious thing!

Great assist by Messi and great finish by Denis Suarez! pic.twitter.com/zD2NkDHN60 — Juan Velazquez (@JuanDirection58) January 26, 2017

When the assist is better than goal , it's messi — Culé (@messi_magic_) January 26, 2017

WHAT AN ASSIST FROM MESSI!!! AMAZING — Messi World (@MessiWorId) January 26, 2017

Leo played a part in every single goal today. It really is Lionel Messi FC. — Lorenzo (@ElFenomxno) January 26, 2017

What a comeback into the first team by Vidal!

Aleix Vidal's last 5 games for Barça:

Borussia - Assist

Hèrcules - Assist

Las Palmas - Goal

Eibar - Assist

Real Sociedad - Assist pic.twitter.com/Fbsz0vaVIe — Messi World (@MessiWorId) January 26, 2017

Aleix Vidal has made four assists and scored a goal in his last five matches for Barcelona. Reborn. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) January 26, 2017

Aleix Vidal got one assist in each of his last three games... Denis Suarez got three goals in his last two games.. — Barça Lens (@BarcaLens) January 26, 2017

The jokes were imminent!

The MSN dance their way into the Copa semi finals. What a performance pic.twitter.com/qnr3VQhhO7 — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) January 26, 2017

Copa del Rey semifinals... pic.twitter.com/KnY9lrH4L2 — Football Digest (@FootyDigest) January 27, 2017

And of course, Barcelona fans went to bed in peace last night...

Barcelona: reaches 7th-straight Copa del Rey semifinal, extends 20-game home winning streak vs Real Sociedad in all competitions — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 26, 2017