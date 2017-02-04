Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi breaks Barcelona record with crazy free-kick
Lionel Messi scored his 27th free-kick to break Ronald Koeman's record of most goals scored from free-kicks for Barcelona.
Barcelona secured a routine 3-0 win over Athletic Bilbao, thanks to goals from Paco Alcacer, Lionel Messi and Aleix Vidal. The Catalan giants recorded their 13th consecutive league win over the Basque outfit at the Camp Nou and closed the gap on leaders Real Madrid on the league table.
In the 18th minute of the game, Alcacer scored his first league goal for the clubs ever since his big money move to the Blaugrana in the summer. Messi then doubled the lead with a free-kick in the 40th minute. It was no ordinary free-kick but the diminutive Argentine was helped by some poor goalkeeping by Bilbao goalkeeper Iraizoz. Barcelona had won the free-kick close to the byline on the right and Messi thundered the kick right towards goal which hit Iraizoz before nestling into the back of the net.
The goal was special for Lionel Messi as it help him break yet another record. The free-kick goal helped Messi break Ronaldo Koeman’s record of 26 goals from free-kicks to become Barcelona’s all-time leading scorer from free-kicks.
Aleix Vidal then netted his second goal for the Catalan giants, to make it 3-0, after going on a good run – having been put through by Neymar. Twitter, as you would expect, didn’t hold back and celebrated the genius of the diminutive Argentine.
Here are the best tweets:
It’s impossible to stop him, even with a gun!
Messi has got Iraizoz’s number
Is it?