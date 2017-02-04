Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi breaks Barcelona record with crazy free-kick

Lionel Messi scored his 27th free-kick to break Ronald Koeman's record of most goals scored from free-kicks for Barcelona.

First touch of the divine one!

Barcelona secured a routine 3-0 win over Athletic Bilbao, thanks to goals from Paco Alcacer, Lionel Messi and Aleix Vidal. The Catalan giants recorded their 13th consecutive league win over the Basque outfit at the Camp Nou and closed the gap on leaders Real Madrid on the league table.

In the 18th minute of the game, Alcacer scored his first league goal for the clubs ever since his big money move to the Blaugrana in the summer. Messi then doubled the lead with a free-kick in the 40th minute. It was no ordinary free-kick but the diminutive Argentine was helped by some poor goalkeeping by Bilbao goalkeeper Iraizoz. Barcelona had won the free-kick close to the byline on the right and Messi thundered the kick right towards goal which hit Iraizoz before nestling into the back of the net.

The goal was special for Lionel Messi as it help him break yet another record. The free-kick goal helped Messi break Ronaldo Koeman’s record of 26 goals from free-kicks to become Barcelona’s all-time leading scorer from free-kicks.

Aleix Vidal then netted his second goal for the Catalan giants, to make it 3-0, after going on a good run – having been put through by Neymar. Twitter, as you would expect, didn’t hold back and celebrated the genius of the diminutive Argentine.

Here are the best tweets:

.@Squawka: “Messi has now scored more free-kicks (27) for Barça than any other player in the club's history.



Another day, another record.” pic.twitter.com/oJMcEOhMkN — Quotes on Messi (@MessiQuote) February 4, 2017

Ronaldo scores big game freekick vs Atletico via deflection - Fraud



Messi scores freekick vs farmers via goalkeeper blunder - GOAT

— Footballogy (@TheFootballogy) February 4, 2017

Messi's goal captured from the stands pic.twitter.com/OgFVdtMQyX — barca (@cuIegirI) February 4, 2017

Messi is an absolute joke.



He's got vision like an X-ray telescope.



Someone check his pulse with a stethoscope! pic.twitter.com/zDnNCVC7M5 — Chef (@champ_ian) May 14, 2016

It’s impossible to stop him, even with a gun!

Messi never dive & a nutmeg pic.twitter.com/5lB84Stajr — MessiClips (@MessiClips) February 4, 2017

Messi career stats:

677 Games

541 GOALS

273 ASSISTS

29 TROPHIES

41 HATTRICKS

5 Ballon d'Or

3 Golden Boot

2 UEFA Best player



The best ever pic.twitter.com/4bZGKWxc61 — Leo Messi (@messi10stats) February 4, 2017

Messi's reaction to Aleix Vidal's goal pic.twitter.com/fP7UEsSL45 — Leo Messi (@messi10stats) February 4, 2017

First time I've seen Messi subbed off without an injury. — Chef (@champ_ian) February 4, 2017

Club record! Leo Messi overtakes Ronald Koeman as Barcelona's greatest free-kick wizard pic.twitter.com/ghYmgsHGrY — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) February 4, 2017

Messi has got Iraizoz’s number

Iraizoz (Athletic GK) conceded 3 direct free kick goals from Messi in his last 3 matches against him. Messi's bitch. — Yannis, Sampaolismo (@YannisZimm) February 4, 2017

In 2017, Messi has scored 3 free-kicks against Bilbao in 3 games. One on the left, one on the right, one straight down the middle. — Sameer Riyaz (@SameerRiyaz13) February 4, 2017

GOOOOOOAAAAALLLL !!



Messi scores his;



• 8th goal of the year

• 33rd of the season

• 541st of his career#FCBLive pic.twitter.com/B9OohrLF7f — Quotes on Messi (@MessiQuote) February 4, 2017

