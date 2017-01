Twitter explodes as Real Madrid get knocked out of Copa Del Rey

BBC = Bye Bye Copa (Del Rey)

Real Madrid’s dream of winning the treble this season has come to an end after their 2-2 draw at Celta Vigo. The Los Blancos were knocked out of the competition with an aggregate scoreline of 4-3! Here’s how twitter reacted:

Danilo’s own goal... WHAT A BRILLIANT FINISH!

Here is the own goal, Danilo was coming back to defend with full speed but the ball came into himpic.twitter.com/MzXXROQ2FU — MascheranoStats (@MascheranoStats) January 25, 2017

“Celta needed a hero, Danilo became their legend!”

Celta needed a hero. They got a legend! https://t.co/RTIcOTl5ej — M•A•J (@UItraSuristic) January 25, 2017

Danilo was a joke 90 minutes. The own goal was an addition to it. Should never ever player for us again. — Leah (@LeahVdc) January 25, 2017

Danilo laughing after scoring an own goal.... pic.twitter.com/d0AMKulGqg — Real Live (@rmfcstuff) January 25, 2017

Danilo: You played a decent 44 minutes keep it this way!



Danilo to Danilo: Score a goal in your team in the last minute! pic.twitter.com/4t2LUduEbg — Mr.Omar.C.R (@OMAR_CR7_) January 25, 2017

Ronaldo’s free kick was top class!

Seeing Ronaldo scored a free kick pic.twitter.com/V0ZmSwMAPg — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) January 25, 2017

Jesus, Cristiano Ronaldo just scored a free-kick. And it was actually decent. — Transfer News (@TrustyTransfers) January 25, 2017

Barcelona fans loved it!

Real Madrid's last two seasons in Copa del Rey in a pic.. pic.twitter.com/65SIaJ17Xg — Messi World (@MessiWorId) January 25, 2017

BBC - Bye Bye Copa pic.twitter.com/jxxGZEeG9o — Leo Messi (@messi10stats) January 26, 2017

And this season too ;;

Real madrid won Treble

-celta through semi in Copa

--madrid bbc [bye bye copa]#visçaBarça#Leo pic.twitter.com/o6Rw4sy24P — ÀàrjûLàlRG (@Lm10Rg) January 26, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo 2011/12 vs Cristiano Ronaldo 2016/17 pic.twitter.com/AsZeapQJnZ — OptaMissi (@MessiLob) January 25, 2017

No Ronaldo, No Madrid!