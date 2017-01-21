Twitter Explodes as a Sergio Ramos brace nudges Real Madrid past Malaga, while trolling Cristiano Ronaldo at the same time

Madrid win, Ramos scores, Ronaldo misses a few chances - Twitter just couldn't get enough

by Anirudh Menon Tweets 21 Jan 2017, 22:37 IST

The hero of the game?

Ramos when Real Madrid get a corner



pic.twitter.com/Mhz85iI7oH — Qadir Baloushi (@ModricEsque) January 21, 2017

Sergio Ramos scoring goals like pic.twitter.com/fltPMQAJ0w — ZIZOU (@RMadridCastilla) January 21, 2017

PS: Sergio Ramos is Real Madrid's SECOND top scorer after Cristiano Ronaldo. — Ali (@RM_Insider) January 21, 2017

The above tweet is for Madrid’s game tally for the current season only.

2-0, Ramos. "Kroos says, 'Sergio, Sergio, wherefore art thou Sergio?' He says, 'I'm here baby, feed me." And Toni does.' — Live Ray Hudson (@liverayhudson) January 21, 2017

FACT: Sergio Ramos scores his 7th & 8th goal of the season...that's his 78th and 79th career goal.



Unbelievable for a defender. pic.twitter.com/M4lko9jg7V — SPORF (@Sporf) January 21, 2017

Ouch, Neymar!

When you are a better striker than Brazil's best striker! #JustRamosThings pic.twitter.com/lAagmvFqQx — Shaurya Vineet (@ShauryaVineet) January 21, 2017

Goal in La Liga this season so far



NEYMAR

Matches: 14

Goals: 4



SERGIO RAMOS

Matches: 11

Goals: 6



NOTE: Sergio Ramos is a Defender — RMadridBabe (@RMadridBabe) January 21, 2017

And then, he dabbed!

A dab celebration from Sergio Ramos pic.twitter.com/Ch9cZN1eNT — CR7 Fans | Ronaldo (@Cr7Prince4ever) January 21, 2017

He wasn’t in this game, nor was he in any way affecting Ronaldo’s performance – but when you can take a dig at Wayne Rooney, why not, eh?

What's all the Wayne Rooney hype, when he can achieve what Ronaldo has then he deserves the hype #overrated — Ros (@rosjjones) January 21, 2017

The great Portuguese didn’t have the best of matches, though,

Ronaldo is honestly one of the most overrated finishers ever — jin (@kxjiro) January 21, 2017

FT: Real Madrid 2-1 Malaga.



Gracias Ramos. Cristiano & Benzema need to wake up or we'll bottle the league once again. — Ali (@RM_Insider) January 21, 2017

I swear Real Ronaldo at 110 kilos is better than Cristiano. Remember his elastico + goal in that charity? Far better — Sampaolism (@NerdySk) January 21, 2017

Last time Ronaldo has a decent game was vs Kashima AKA Hiroshima Anime Sushi farmers FC. Where he struggled for 90 mins. — Fenomenista (@Fenomenista) January 21, 2017

Ronaldo I don't think I can defend you anymore — Jose Serna (@SernaD9) January 21, 2017

This, though

Madrid fans are so bad. Ronaldo done so much for this club but 3 bad games they want him gone. — Phalone Apota (@RihIconicslay) January 21, 2017

Malaga did mount a comeback –

Malaga have a goal back. Could well need a Sergio Ramos hattrick here 2-1 and game on — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) January 21, 2017

It wasn’t to last long, though, and now Madrid have well and truly heaped the pressure back on the chasing pack