Twitter's Footballing universe reacts to Donald Trump's inauguration as the President of the United States of America

The football world did not react kindly to President Donald Trump

@sunaadh by Sunaadh Sagar Breaking 20 Jan 2017, 22:23 IST

Donald Trump inauguration as the 45th President of the United States took place today

Despite the United States not being football crazy, the entire footballing universe on Twitter watched in rapt attention as Donald J. Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the swearing in ceremony of Donald Trump, with a footballing twist:

God should be trending by now surely. #TrumpInauguration — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 20, 2017

A few more drops of rain and we might see what happens when yellow hair dye mixes with orange fake tan. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 20, 2017

Currently having a debate with an American. He's on about Donald Trump, I'm on about Memphis Depay. He hasn't clocked on yet. — GeorgeWeahsCousin (@WeahsCousin) January 20, 2017

Donald Trump has to mention in his #Inauguration speech that Saido Berahino has finally been set free by WBA.



Sadly he's going to Stoke. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 20, 2017

@paddypower any premier league manager or player to mention Donald Trump in a post match interview #WhatOddsPaddy — Ross McCafferty (@RossMcCaff) January 20, 2017

If Donald Trump was FIFA Head of Development pic.twitter.com/wlhrNbmssD — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) January 20, 2017

Donald Trump confirmed as the US President.



West Ham have launched a £1.5m bid.#InaugurationDay — Coral (@Coral) January 20, 2017

Trump headbutts Obama out of the Whitehouse pic.twitter.com/808zuC5GNp — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) January 20, 2017

"At the attendance at the Emirates Stadium today is 60,432. Thank you for your fantastic support" pic.twitter.com/Dyl3c4l3Fv — Olé (@OlyLister) January 20, 2017

2013 - This is the most disappointing transfer of power since David Moyes took over from Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013. Trump. — OptaJoke (@OptaJoke) January 20, 2017

Waiting for Trump to grab the mic and shout “WHAT DO YOU THINK OF TOTTENHAM!”. #Inauguration — Mario (@Limpar33) January 20, 2017

And you thought José becoming manager of Manchester Reds was unlikely :#AgentOrange #ShutUpWashington#NoUnoNil — José Mourinho (@Special1TV) January 20, 2017