Twitter goes nuts as Robbie Savage mentions himself in the same sentence as Messi and Ronaldo

Ohh Robbie, why art thou like this? In the Match of the Day analysis on BBC, Robbie Savage said these exact words, “Messi, Ronaldo never got rested, you know. I never got rested”. This was the former Manchester United youth graduate trying to justify why big players don’t need to be rested for big games. Well, as usual the fans on Twitter weren’t as generous.

The best players in the world aren't rested for cup ties...



Messi, Ronaldo and... @RobbieSavage8 #bbcfacup #DERLEI pic.twitter.com/p52LCVhyd1 — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) January 27, 2017

They aren’t, and you’re really far away from the best.

Robbie savage just put him self in the same category as messi and Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/FIBm2j78eF — Aaron Taylor (@taylorajt12) January 27, 2017

The Big Three! Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo & Robbie Savage @BBCSport #FACup — Matt Harrison (@MattDLHarrison) January 27, 2017

Robbie Savage just mentioned himself in the same bracket as Messi and Ronaldo without even blushing! #DerbyVLeicester #FACup @Motdlive — Joe Kelly (@Joe_Kelly1967) January 27, 2017

Well, and some others, were concentrating on other things Robbie Savage!

When Robbie savage is trending I always fear the worst, and it always happens he's still alive talking shite!!! — Key Mac Gamez (@keyzgamez) January 27, 2017

Ronaldo messi and savage if he was made of chocolate he'd lick himself to death !! — ian marshall (@bigmarshy20) January 27, 2017

