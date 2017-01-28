Twitter goes nuts as Robbie Savage mentions himself in the same sentence as Messi and Ronaldo
How Twitter trolled Robbie Savage when he mentioned himself in the same line as Ronaldo and Messi.
Ohh Robbie, why art thou like this? In the Match of the Day analysis on BBC, Robbie Savage said these exact words, “Messi, Ronaldo never got rested, you know. I never got rested”. This was the former Manchester United youth graduate trying to justify why big players don’t need to be rested for big games. Well, as usual the fans on Twitter weren’t as generous.
They aren’t, and you’re really far away from the best.
Well, and some others, were concentrating on other things Robbie Savage!
True that.