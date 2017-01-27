Twitter laughs at Jose Mourinho for thinking that Manchester United are still unbeaten
Jose Mourinho follows Donald Trump and talks about Alternative Facts!
Hull City ended Manchester United’s unbeaten run of 17 matches but Jose Mourinho is not ready to accept it. The Tigers got a controversial penalty in their favour in the first half which was eventually converted by Huddlestone. The Manchester United manager did not with to talk about that incident in the his post match interview and said "the match ended 1-1. I saw only 2 goals!"
