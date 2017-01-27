Twitter laughs at Jose Mourinho for thinking that Manchester United are still unbeaten

Jose Mourinho follows Donald Trump and talks about Alternative Facts!

@falsewinger by Sripad Tweets 27 Jan 2017, 16:29 IST

What’s Mourinho smoking?

Hull City ended Manchester United’s unbeaten run of 17 matches but Jose Mourinho is not ready to accept it. The Tigers got a controversial penalty in their favour in the first half which was eventually converted by Huddlestone. The Manchester United manager did not with to talk about that incident in the his post match interview and said "the match ended 1-1. I saw only 2 goals!"

Twitter obviously had a great time trolling him for the same! Here are the best tweets:

Jose Mourinho: "We didn't lose. It was 1-1" The Manchester United boss refuses to acknowledge penalty given to Hull city last night. pic.twitter.com/u7M923DuKH — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) January 27, 2017

Mourinho: "We didn't lose. It was 1-1. I only saw 2 goals."



Self-entitled man-child refuses to acknowledge facts.



The story of our era. — Andrew Allen (@AAllenSport) January 27, 2017

Mourinho: "We didn't lose. It was 1-1. I only saw 2 goals."



His side scored about 17 offside goals this season. — SH (@Sennesation) January 26, 2017

First Sean Spicer tells us more people attended Trump's inauguration than Obama's, now Mourinho insists Hull/ManUtd fisnihed 1-1. 2+2=5. — Stu (@StuSeaton) January 27, 2017

Mourinho refuses to acknowlege Hull penalty, says game was 1-1. When he starts pulling this childish shit, he loses people. — Luvfooty (@luvfooty) January 27, 2017

Mourinho is such an idiot saying he only saw 2 goals it was 1-1 no mate you lost to hull you deluded cunt — Alfie T (@alfieturner6) January 27, 2017

If mourinho thinks it was 1-1 then Liverpool beat them 1-0 and it was 1-1 against Crystal Palace — Ewan Clark (@EwanClark94) January 27, 2017

Jose trumps Donald when it comes to 'alternative facts' pic.twitter.com/i4txv8nwrq — JOE.co.uk (@JOE_co_uk) January 27, 2017

So mourinho says they are still unbeaten and it was 1-1 after official mistake so this means we won 1-0 old Trafford then? — Louis don (@louisdon52) January 27, 2017

Jose Mourinho saying that their unbeaten run still continues cause that penalty doesn't count... so the game ended 1-1 what a prick... — puddin (@ShayGoodley) January 27, 2017

Jose Mourinho says Manchester United drew 1-1 with Hull last night. So presumably he also believes they lost 1-0 at home to Liverpool. — David Rowe (@daverowe01) January 27, 2017

Bit embarrassing to see Mourinho go down the alternative facts route & claim a 1-1 draw last night. #MUFC #posttruthworld — Martin Presland (@MartinPresland) January 27, 2017

See Jose Mourinho's started making his own #alternativefacts, stating they drew 1-1 with Hull last night after losing 2-1. — Nicky Laing (@lickynaing) January 27, 2017

Mourinho: “We didn’t lose, it was 1-1. I only saw two goals." pic.twitter.com/Z8XggVnDEY — Dhwaneel Shah (@ShahDhwaneel) January 27, 2017

Laughing my head off at Mourinho's interview last night. Refused to acknowledge first goal, calling game 1-1 — Brian Stormont (@brian_stormont) January 27, 2017

Where else would you lose a game 2-1 and the manager says "it was 1-1 and we are still unbeaten?" In the fantasy world of #Mourinho — AikInsaan (@Desiproblems71) January 27, 2017