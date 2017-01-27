Write an Article

Twitter laughs at Jose Mourinho for thinking that Manchester United are still unbeaten

Jose Mourinho follows Donald Trump and talks about Alternative Facts!

by Sripad @falsewinger
Tweets 27 Jan 2017, 16:29 IST
HULL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 26: Jose Mourinho manager of Manchester United reacts during the EFL Cup Semi-Final second leg match between Hull City and Manchester United at KCOM Stadium on January 26, 2017 in Hull, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
What’s Mourinho smoking?

Hull City ended Manchester United’s unbeaten run of 17 matches but Jose Mourinho is not ready to accept it. The Tigers got a controversial penalty in their favour in the first half which was eventually converted by Huddlestone. The Manchester United manager did not with to talk about that incident in the his post match interview and said "the match ended 1-1. I saw only 2 goals!"

Twitter obviously had a great time trolling him for the same! Here are the best tweets:


Football Manchester United Hull City United Kingdom EFL Cup 2016/17 Jose Mourinho
