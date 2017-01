Twitter laughs at Liverpool as they go 2-0 down to Wolverhampton at home

"Liverpool are yet to win a game since Steven Gerrard returned to the club as an academy coach."

@falsewinger by Sripad Tweets 28 Jan 2017, 18:56 IST

“What’s going on there?”

The magic of FA Cup is taking place at Anfield today as Wolverhampton Wanderers have gone 2-0 up in the first half! Liverpool’s dismal start to 2017 just does not seem to be coming to a haunt as they are now on the verge of being knocked out of the 2nd competition in the span of 4 days!

Rival fans are having a great time!

Liverpool before January vs. Liverpool in January. pic.twitter.com/AeWXMyxjKd — Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) January 28, 2017

12:30:00: Liverpool vs. Wolves kicks off

12:30:53: Liverpool 0-1 Wolves pic.twitter.com/07DDlyWsQw — Premier League Zone (@ThePLZone) January 28, 2017

Kick Off: Liverpool 0-0 Wolves



1st Minute: Liverpool 0-1 Wolves pic.twitter.com/tQt9DKWjhI — SPORF (@Sporf) January 28, 2017

Live scenes from Liverpool... According to Klopp pic.twitter.com/bakAQY5i4B — ManUnitedTalk (@ManUnitedTalk) January 28, 2017

Christmas = Klopp is going to win us the league

January = Klopp Out



Welcome to Liverpool — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) January 28, 2017

Deluded Brendan is on fire!

Hi @btsport got a slight issue.



My BT Sport 2 channel seems to have turned into the Comedy Channel.



Hope you can rectify



Thanks — Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) January 28, 2017

.@BTCare Hi Kevin. Many thanks for your reply



I've tried this but it still doesn't look right.



It still says Liverpool 0 Wolves 2



Thanks — Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) January 28, 2017

See what you are doing Gerrard!

Since Steven Gerrard returned to Liverpool, they lost 3-2 to Swansea, lost 1-0 to Southampton & are losing 2-0 at half time to Wolves. pic.twitter.com/3DTiTBphNb — Football Digest (@FootyDigest) January 28, 2017

Ever since Gerrard came back Liverpool have been a shadow of themselves, the man is a curse and a gift for that football club. — Zane (@Walter_Tactics) January 28, 2017

Liverpool are yet to win a game since Steven Gerrard returned to the club as an academy coach. — From The Stands (@FromTStands) January 28, 2017

Huge oppertunity to end Liverpool's season for us. Hope we take it. All downhill for them since Gerrard returned. — #CarefreeDaily (@CarefreeDaily) January 28, 2017

Stats, stats and more stats!

This is the first time Liverpool have been 2 goals behind at the break at Anfield since April 14th 2016.



A Europa League tie vs. Dortmund. pic.twitter.com/lNktTAMMei — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 28, 2017

Moyes' win rate at Man United: 52.9%

Klopp's win rate at Liverpool: 48% pic.twitter.com/neHOjfbnax — Football Stuff (@FootbalIStuff) January 28, 2017

Liverpool are yet to test Wolves' 20-year-old keeper Harry Burgoyne , who was on loan at 6th-tier Telford United last season pic.twitter.com/D8EO7s6zFW — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) January 28, 2017

Liverpool in 2017:

675 Minutes Played

3 Defeats

3 Draws

1 Win [vs. Plymouth]

10 goals conceded

H/T: #LFC 0-2 Wolves pic.twitter.com/o0khfZVPyo — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) January 28, 2017

Meanwhile in Gabon..