Twitter reacts as Arsene Wenger is given a 4 match touchline ban

"Wenger and 4 the best love story in this world!"

@falsewinger by Sripad Tweets 28 Jan 2017, 11:09 IST

4 is the magical number!

Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger was handed a 4 match ban by The FA for pushing the referee’s assistant during their 2-1 win over Burnley. Wenger was furious at the penalty award to Burnley in the 92nd minute of the game and argued with the 4th official. He was then sent off by referee, Jon Moss but the former AS Monaco manager stayed at the edge of the tunnel and pushed the 4th official aside when he asked him to leave.

Here’s how twitter reacted:

Arsenal fans were furious!

Cmon English FA. John terry 4 game ban for racial abuse....Wenger 4 game ban for a little push. Whats with these referee decisions. — Melville (@MunoMahn) January 28, 2017

Pardew 7 games for headbutt, Terry 4 games for racial abuse, and here is Arsene Wenger, 4 games for a little nudge on an official. — Onè (@ZeArsenalist) January 28, 2017

Wenger gets 4 games, same as Terry got for racism. Surprised? You shouldn't be. Officials are the touchiest people in every sport. — Lioncross (@Lioncross62) January 28, 2017

Four match ban for Wenger

Same length John Terry got for abusing Anton Ferdinand racially

Clueless FA #wehdoneSir — Iderima Tokoni (@ToxicTho) January 27, 2017

John Terry racially abuses another player...

4 match ban



Arsene Wenger calls the ref a 'cheat'...

4 match ban@FA ??? pic.twitter.com/VB2gbCUIDg — Talk of Arsenal (@TalkofArsenal) January 27, 2017

According to Wenger's ban length, touching a bloke that looks like a penis deserves an equal punishment to John Terry hating black people. — Jack (@politicojac) January 27, 2017

John Terry gets a 4 match ban for racism. Wenger gets a 4 match ban for a gentle push. What a joke. — Rhys (@rhyso93) January 27, 2017

Arsene Wenger has got the same length ban as John Terry did for racial abuse, absolute joke — TONKSY (@sjtonks) January 27, 2017

“The 4 match ban is too harsh!”

Banning Wenger for 4 games I feel is a bit excessive.2 games would have been ok — Flacko (@SR_Hands_On) January 28, 2017

Only just checked the football news. Wenger rightly punished, but a four match ban certainly feels on the harsh side. Over to you Bouldy! — That Sums It All Up (@Palerme12) January 28, 2017

Wenger's been banned 4 matches for pushing the 4th official against Burnley... too harsh man. #AFC #Wenger — Fabian Månsson (@fabianmansson) January 27, 2017

Harsh Arsene Wenger received a 4 match touchline ban! He hardly touched the 4th official Anthony Taylor! — Adam Saunders (@AdamSaunders11) January 27, 2017

4 – The magical number!

Arsene wenger banned 4 pushing the 4rth ref 4 4matches...

Arsenal fans be like:The 4 in our stars.... — (@itsSafayyyhere) January 28, 2017

Wenger gets 4 match touch line ban.



Guy is used to the '4' though — Karani (@ken_owa_mbarara) January 28, 2017

4rsenal manager 4rsene Wenger has been given a 4 match ban — Alfred Goma (@fredgoma01) January 28, 2017

@IanWright0 arsene wenger's love with number 4 continues — Jino Jose (@maddyjin) January 28, 2017

Arsene Wenger gets a 4 match ban for his "misunderstanding" with the 4th official.

Some things never change #4th — Old's 'Cool (@Master_Psyi) January 28, 2017

#Arsene_Wenger has been given a 4 match ban 4 pushing z 4th official.... lol — Selam Seo Assefa (@frankseoo) January 28, 2017

So Arsene Wenger has been given a 4 match ban for pushing the 4th match official and will return on touchline on 4th march against Liverpool — Masood Khan (@masoodfkhan) January 28, 2017

Arsene Wenger has been given 4 match Ban 4 pushing the 4th Official.



Wenger and 4, the best love story in this world.#batman — Troll Premier League (@Trollol_EPL) January 28, 2017

Jokes, jokes and more jokes!