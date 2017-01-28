Write an Article

Twitter reacts as Arsene Wenger is given a 4 match touchline ban

"Wenger and 4 the best love story in this world!"

by Sripad @falsewinger
Tweets 28 Jan 2017, 11:09 IST
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: Arsene Wenger, Manager of Arsenal scratches his head during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Burnley at the Emirates Stadium on January 22, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
4 is the magical number!

Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger was handed a 4 match ban by The FA for pushing the referee’s assistant during their 2-1 win over Burnley. Wenger was furious at the penalty award to Burnley in the 92nd minute of the game and argued with the 4th official. He was then sent off by referee, Jon Moss but the former AS Monaco manager stayed at the edge of the tunnel and pushed the 4th official aside when he asked him to leave.

Here’s how twitter reacted:

Arsenal fans were furious!

“The 4 match ban is too harsh!”

4 – The magical number!

 

Jokes, jokes and more jokes!


