Twitter reacts as Arsene Wenger is given a 4 match touchline ban
"Wenger and 4 the best love story in this world!"
Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger was handed a 4 match ban by The FA for pushing the referee’s assistant during their 2-1 win over Burnley. Wenger was furious at the penalty award to Burnley in the 92nd minute of the game and argued with the 4th official. He was then sent off by referee, Jon Moss but the former AS Monaco manager stayed at the edge of the tunnel and pushed the 4th official aside when he asked him to leave.
Here’s how twitter reacted: