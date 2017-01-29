Twitter reacts as Barcelona drop points after shock draw against Real Betis
Barcelona needed a late Luis Suarez equalizer to avoid defeat
Barcelona lost a golden opportunity to go top of the table by putting an awful display against Real Betis. They need some magic from Messi and Suarez to rescue a point right at the death but the home side absolutely dominated for most of the game.
Alex Alegria gave Betis a well-deserved lead in the 75th minute after Ruben Castro had the struck the post just seconds before. Barcelona were second best up until that point but they should have been leveled a few minutes after that.
A shot crossed the Betis line by yards but no goal line technology meant the referee did not give the goal. Suarez did pop up with the equalizer in the 89th minute to rescue a point but Real Madrid could not go four points clear with a win later tonight
Fans were enraged at the disallowed goal and calls for goal-line technology only grew stronger on twitter:
Some fans made fun of the fact that Barcelona once again lost the chance to gain points on the leaders while the Barca fans themselves were very disappointed with the performance!
Luis Suarez though stepped up and got the equalizer for the Catalans with Messi providing a brilliant assist: