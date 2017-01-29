Twitter reacts as Barcelona drop points after shock draw against Real Betis

Barcelona needed a late Luis Suarez equalizer to avoid defeat

by Rohit Viswanathan Humour 29 Jan 2017, 18:06 IST

Messi and Suarez rescue Barcelona again

Barcelona lost a golden opportunity to go top of the table by putting an awful display against Real Betis. They need some magic from Messi and Suarez to rescue a point right at the death but the home side absolutely dominated for most of the game.

Alex Alegria gave Betis a well-deserved lead in the 75th minute after Ruben Castro had the struck the post just seconds before. Barcelona were second best up until that point but they should have been leveled a few minutes after that.

A shot crossed the Betis line by yards but no goal line technology meant the referee did not give the goal. Suarez did pop up with the equalizer in the 89th minute to rescue a point but Real Madrid could not go four points clear with a win later tonight

Fans were enraged at the disallowed goal and calls for goal-line technology only grew stronger on twitter:

Barcelona on the wrong end of decisions, gives me so much joy. — Bosun (@bosunescobar) January 29, 2017

If Barcelona had woken up from the start, then they wouldn't have been screaming about goal line technology! — Diana Tyler (@beyondunlimited) January 29, 2017

Some fans made fun of the fact that Barcelona once again lost the chance to gain points on the leaders while the Barca fans themselves were very disappointed with the performance!

Lol Barcelona dropped points? makes my day even sweeter. — Malik Williams (@Titowheeliamz) January 29, 2017

Barcelona bottling their chance again — Sayyi (@SayyiSharu) January 29, 2017

Barcelona's midfield is so average, how kids and bums like Denis Suarez and Andre play is beyond me — Elegido (@Spikygooner) January 29, 2017

Barcelona started playing 7 minutes to the end of the game. Disappointing draw. — Biola Omowanle (@Beeorlicious) January 29, 2017

Let me play Betis V Barcelona on Fifa17 to console myself — MUJEX (@Mujex0737) January 29, 2017

Luis Suarez though stepped up and got the equalizer for the Catalans with Messi providing a brilliant assist:

Lionel Messi is everything for this team, if it wasn't for him, we would be fighting for CL spot, Always there, creating, Assisting. Scoring — NBK was SimplyMessi (@FutboITorres) January 29, 2017

Lionel Messi is Xavi & Iniesta in unison on the same body. — Ibru Sidd (@IbruSidd7) January 29, 2017

Lionel Messi is not human, every single game he produces moments of brilliance — OptaMissi (@MessiLob) January 29, 2017

Real Betis 1 - 1 Barcelona! pic.twitter.com/rgJenOuxdm — TheSPORTbible (@TSBible) January 29, 2017

Luis Enrique is Moyes 2.0! Being gifted a career by Messi and Suarez. Comes prem & he'd def finish 6th or 7th with a top 4 team. — Horn of Africa (@khalidpschwarz) January 29, 2017

5 - Lionel Messi has been involved in at least one goal in his last five league games versus Betis (five goals, four assists). Active pic.twitter.com/eeueskPo4R — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 29, 2017

Luis Suarez moves to the top of the Pichichi with his 16th La Liga goal of 16-17. His 90th minute equaliser earns Barcelona a late point pic.twitter.com/ZSRKYc1m6o — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) January 29, 2017