Twitter reacts as Chelsea make it 12 wins in a row in the Premier League

Slotting home Chelsea’s 12th win in a row

Pedro struck twice with Eden Hazard nudging in one in between the two as Chelsea ran out 3-0 winners over Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge. The Blues are now 9 points clear of 2nd placed Liverpool, who play Stoke City on Tuesday.

People can’t stop talking about the 12 wins!

Chelsea have now won 12 consecutive #PL games for the first time in their history.



WWWWWWWWWWWW



Goals: 28

Conceded: 2

Clean sheets: 10 pic.twitter.com/SsXkG9m6xi — Premier League Zone (@ThePLZone) December 26, 2016

CLUB RECORD: Chelsea have won 12 consecutive games in the Premier League for the first time. Conte can dance to that pic.twitter.com/3Flb4du1De — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) December 26, 2016

12 wins in a row after this match. Wow. — Chelsea Related (@Chelsea_Related) December 26, 2016

@ChelseaFC The 12 songs of Xmas ...The 12 wins of Chelsea on course. — minny112 (@minny1121) December 26, 2016

Let’s take a moment and appreciate Pedro, shall we?

What a game. Eden Hazard and Pedro were genuinely unbelievable today. — Uber Chelsea FC (@UberCheIseaFC) December 26, 2016

Pedro leads the counter-attack, probing from side to side, looking for an opening, and finally his deflected effort beats Boruc. 3-0. #CFC pic.twitter.com/RdG3UL8kUl — Chelsea GIFs (@ChelseaGIFs) December 26, 2016

Pedro has now been directly involved in the same number of Premier League goals this season (9) as he managed all of last campaign



Top form pic.twitter.com/lNKszuc27C — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 26, 2016

Pedro also benched and rustled Alexis out of Barca, what a g — Marco (@FutboIMarco) December 26, 2016

Pedro > Sanchez. Never insult Hazard by comparing him to the latter. — Dami (@TheChelseaWay) December 26, 2016

Pedro just chipped the ball over two Bournemouth players with his back heel and then took control of it again. — Chelsea HQ (@Chelsea_HQ) December 26, 2016

Pedro playing like it's La Liga. — #CarefreeDaily (@CarefreeDaily) December 26, 2016

Pedro winning the league before Alexis will be so good. Was always the superior player — JR (@GoatJr10) December 26, 2016

Gotta feel bad for Michy though..

Shame that Batshuayi got benched but the Hazard-Pedro tandem today was incredible! #CHEBOU — Mico Lorenzo (@MicoTL) December 26, 2016

I reckon Conte would have started Batshuayi if we needed a target man. He knew we would have more of the ball today so not needed. — Harry (@Harry_Hazard) December 26, 2016

MOTM; Michy Batshuayi, for his outstanding tremendous 3 seconds performance. LOL. — Hesh Hesh (@hazman92_) December 26, 2016

We actually paid £33m for Batshuayi to be a cheerleader — John Olumide. O (@i_am_jonoscar) December 26, 2016

@ChelseaFC Delighted with another vital win and to keep the streak going but feel sorry for Batshuayi think he deserved more minutes! — Tom Andrews (@CarefreeTom_182) December 26, 2016

Thinking Conte's lack of usage for Batshuayi has just shown that he was signed by the Chelsea board and not by Conte. Not in his plans is he — Evan McMurtrie (@EvanMcMurtrie) December 26, 2016

You have to feel bad for a player like Batshuayi. The lad should be given a chance. — Lord Mkhize (@Lumi_Mkhize) December 26, 2016

Eden Hazard is on another level this season!

Is there a better player in league than Eden Hazard?? Hell No. — Shezan Malik CFC (@ShezanMalikcfc) December 26, 2016

If you don't love Eden Hazard then you don't love football. — Foreverblue (@ForeverBlue_07) December 26, 2016