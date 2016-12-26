Write an Article

Twitter reacts as Chelsea make it 12 wins in a row in the Premier League

"Pedro > Sanchez. Never insult Hazard by comparing him with the latter!"

by Sripad @falsewinger
  • Humour
  • 26 Dec 2016, 22:39 IST
  • Updated : 27 Dec 2016, 04:57 IST
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: Eden Hazard of Chelsea scores his sides second goal from the penalty spot during the Premier League match between Chelsea and AFC Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on December 26, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)
Slotting home Chelsea’s 12th win in a row

Pedro struck twice with Eden Hazard nudging in one in between the two as Chelsea ran out 3-0 winners over Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge. The Blues are now 9 points clear of 2nd placed Liverpool, who play Stoke City on Tuesday.

People can’t stop talking about the 12 wins!

Let’s take a moment and appreciate Pedro, shall we?

Gotta feel bad for Michy though..

Eden Hazard is on another level this season!


Football Chelsea AFC Bournemouth Eden Hazard Pedro Rodríguez Ledesma United Kingdom Antonio Conte Premier League 2016-17
