Twitter reacts as FIFA announce plans to expand World Cup to 48 teams

"FIFA will try and invent new countries so they have a 500 team tournament"

by Sripad @falsewinger
Humour 10 Jan 2017, 18:32 IST
ROME, ITALY - OCTOBER 12: The FIFA World Cup Trophy is displayed during the Italian Football Federation trophies exhibition at the 'Aldo Fabrizi' cultural center on October 12, 2015 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)
Expansion begins

FIFA's council has unanimously backed plans by President Gianni Infantino to expand the World Cup to 48 teams from 32 starting in 2026, the global soccer body said on Tuesday.

The new format will be made up of 16 groups of three teams, FIFA said in a tweet sent by its media department, adding more details will follow after a meeting of the 37-member FIFA Council in Zurich on Tuesday.

Here are the best reactions to the FIFA announcement:

Helping the smaller countries?

It’s all about the money

Will Scotland quality finally?

Panini sticker book is gonna be even more difficult to fill!


