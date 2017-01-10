Twitter reacts as FIFA announce plans to expand World Cup to 48 teams

"FIFA will try and invent new countries so they have a 500 team tournament"

@falsewinger by Sripad Humour 10 Jan 2017, 18:32 IST

Expansion begins

FIFA's council has unanimously backed plans by President Gianni Infantino to expand the World Cup to 48 teams from 32 starting in 2026, the global soccer body said on Tuesday.

The new format will be made up of 16 groups of three teams, FIFA said in a tweet sent by its media department, adding more details will follow after a meeting of the 37-member FIFA Council in Zurich on Tuesday.

Here are the best reactions to the FIFA announcement:

I like Fifa's optimism that there will still be 48 countries in 2026. — Jonathan Liew (@jonathanliew) January 10, 2017

Helping the smaller countries?

FIFA confirm a 48-team World Cup from 2026, which will give teams such as Burkina Faso and Lego Land the opportunity to eliminate England — Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 10, 2017

WC with 48 teams. Horrible.



Can't wait to watch Zimbabwe vs. Kenya desperately defend for a 0-0 draw because it takes them to next round. — Josip (@jperkovic93) January 10, 2017

FIFA vote to increase World Cup to 48 teams...RIP international football. Just made a decent tournament totally shit to line your pockets — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) January 10, 2017

It’s all about the money

FIFA will try and invent new countries so they have a 500 team tournament. Money grabbing idiots. — arseblog (@arseblog) January 10, 2017

Big winners from 2026 World Cup are Fox, who got TV rights in a very questionable agreement but now get a massive chunk of extra games/rev — Ed Malyon (@eaamalyon) January 10, 2017

Will Scotland quality finally?

96 - Scotland have appealed to FIFA to increase the number of teams at the World Cup from 48 to 96. Qualification. — OptaJoke (@OptaJoke) January 10, 2017

Be funny if Scotland still failed to qualify. — Alex Shaw (@AlexShawESPN) January 10, 2017

BREAKING. The World Cup is set to increase from 32 to 48 teams and Scotland will still fail to qualify! — Pie Sports Booze (@piesportsbooze) January 10, 2017

FIFA announce a 48 team World Cup tournament from 2026, giving less gifted countries like China, India and Scotland the chance to qualify. pic.twitter.com/Ndok7B3v3Z — UNILAD Football (@UNILADFooty) January 10, 2017

#WorldCup will now be 48 teams. Scotland's hopes for a 96 team WC so they had a chance to qualify has been thrown out — RougeDevil7 (@RougeDevil7) January 10, 2017

48-team World Cup? At least it will be even funnier when Scotland don't qualify and England lose to Kazakhstan. — Football Tips (@footballtips) January 10, 2017

A 48-team World Cup and Scotland still won't even qualify. pic.twitter.com/KDFWVTwext — SlashFootball (@slashfootball) January 10, 2017

Panini sticker book is gonna be even more difficult to fill!

48 teams in the World Cup? As if it wasn't already expensive to complete the sticker book, now I'm gonna need a loan — Smiv (@smivadee) January 10, 2017

With 48 teams guaranteed a place at the 2026 World Cup, a Panini album is now going to cost £8,720 on average to complete! #GotGotNeed pic.twitter.com/MmnDofxeot — BigSport (@BigSportGB) January 10, 2017