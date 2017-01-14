Twitter reacts as Lionel Messi inspires Barcelona's 5-0 win

Barcelona eased to a 5-0 victory over Las Palmas

by Rohit Viswanathan Stats 14 Jan 2017, 23:32 IST

There is no stopping this man

Lionel Messi once again proved he is not a homo sapien with a spectacular all-round performance. The Argentine put in an inspired performance that helped Barcelona to a 5-0 rout of Las Palmas.

Before the game, Barcelona were 5 points behind Real Madrid having played a game more which made this a must win for them. It turned out to be light work in the end for the Catalans and now they will hope Sevilla can do them a favour on Sunday.

Here is how twitter reacted to the win which also includes some incredible stats about the game:

Ladies and Gentleman



The Best Footballer is I dare say in history fuck everything



Legend Lionel Messi #barça pic.twitter.com/0GSELqV8QW — . (@iStanForKlaus) January 14, 2017

139 - Luis Suarez's goals in La Liga and Premier League:

70 in 79 appearances

69 in 110

Voracious. pic.twitter.com/3RfjLiJCcW — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 14, 2017

1 - Aleix Vidal has scored his first goal for Barcelona all competitions season. Celebration. pic.twitter.com/rvUlLtuJTW — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 14, 2017

I can well and truly say that I saw Lionel Messi score live in the flesh — Wale (@KingAdeIV) January 14, 2017

5 - Las Palmas have conceded five goals in Spanish La Liga for the first time since February 2002 (7-0 vs Real Madrid). Bypassed. — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 14, 2017

Barcalona came in with every type of goal. https://t.co/LXmTJ01X17 — FC BARCELONA (@FcBarcalona2022) January 14, 2017

1 - Messi has scored his first La Liga goal vs Las Palmas. Cadiz, Murcia and Xerez are the teams that he faced and failed to score. New. pic.twitter.com/OqznHJWGBv — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 14, 2017

@FCBarcelona 's best match of the season...solid display from all the players. — Brave Heart (@Ps1P) January 14, 2017

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi has now scored against all La Liga teams https://t.co/La9mdSEaDL #Barca — Barcelona News (@BarcelonaNews0) January 14, 2017

Lionel Messi has scored his 1st goal v Las Palmas, the 68th different team he has scored against for Barcelona pic.twitter.com/d5PM9no0ed — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) January 14, 2017