Twitter reacts as Lionel Messi inspires Barcelona's 5-0 win
Barcelona eased to a 5-0 victory over Las Palmas
Lionel Messi once again proved he is not a homo sapien with a spectacular all-round performance. The Argentine put in an inspired performance that helped Barcelona to a 5-0 rout of Las Palmas.
Before the game, Barcelona were 5 points behind Real Madrid having played a game more which made this a must win for them. It turned out to be light work in the end for the Catalans and now they will hope Sevilla can do them a favour on Sunday.
Here is how twitter reacted to the win which also includes some incredible stats about the game: