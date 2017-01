Twitter reacts as Liverpool lose EFL Cup semi-final to Southampton

"Liverpool's defence making Nathan Redmond look like Lionel Messi"

26 Jan 2017

“See that thing? You need to kick it!”

Liverpool failed to score yet again as Southampton went into the EFL Cup final on aggregate. The Saints scored once at home and once last night at Anfield to knock Liverpool out of the competition.

Here’s how twitter reacted:

“Emre Can was awful”

Emre Can. Liability. — WHEDDSTA (@Wheddsta) January 25, 2017

Emre can off 78 minutes too late — Trent Milner (@ManicMilner) January 25, 2017

How did Emre Can last 77mins into this game. So poor. #livsou — Derek S Evans (@ederek11) January 25, 2017

I don't care about the result anymore, I'm just delighted to see the back of Emre Can't — WinsTonne (@EnnHaitchEss) January 25, 2017

Emre Can got to be one of the biggest frauds in the business. How is he playing in a current Top 4 side? #LFC — Kieran (@KieranSweeney19) January 25, 2017

Emre Can't — Sam (@Sam_Gocher) January 25, 2017

Emre Can should of come off alot earlier!! #LIVSOU — Lee 'Ratty' Martin (@Ratty_27) January 25, 2017

Emre can is stealing a living he is utter . #emrecant — garry baldwin (@garrybaldwinjnr) January 25, 2017

“Where is the Sturridge we knew?”

It is really sad seeing Sturridge being so toothless. Thought he was gonna go down as one of the best strikers we had. — Will (@akalasa_5) January 25, 2017

Imagine selling Benteke and keeping Sturridge. Lol. — niall (@nialld23) January 25, 2017

If you think Sturridge is England's best striker then you have to re-evaluate your life #LFCSOU — Tyler Rose (@TylerRose__) January 25, 2017

Daniel Sturridge at his best is unplayable.

But it's been a long time since his best at #LFC and sadly not sure if it will ever return. — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) January 25, 2017

13/14 sturridge has gone and he ain't coming back — nic (@nicwhitaker__) January 25, 2017

Seriously, Sturridge is a great footballer, but he doesn't suit us. Sell him ASAP, don't start him again. Talented but almost useless to us. — Joseph Musker (@Musker_LFC) January 25, 2017

Carragher: 'When Sturridge doesn't score, it's like Liverpool playing with ten men.' pic.twitter.com/WMdiWSE9ys — Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 25, 2017

Sturridge has looked finished since Sevilla. Only people not to notice are his fanboys. Pace not existent. Sad to see it & sadder to say it. — Kevin (@emptyMINDZ) January 25, 2017

“Liverpool can’t beat their own reserves side”

Liverpool have spent £91m on Southampton players since 2014 and still can't beat them — Thomas Jefferson (@JeffBazza10) January 25, 2017

Liverpool have spent over £100 million on Southampton players an still can't beat Southampton — Billy Nagle (@Nagletastic) January 25, 2017

Southampton finishing Liverpool of like... pic.twitter.com/fxk1x7ckTI — Rebecca (@JuanMataBby) January 25, 2017

with all the media hype ~ liverpool go and do a liverpool and lose to southampton over 2 legs #livsou — J X S H (@_joshuamcintyre) January 25, 2017

Liverpool losing both legs to Southampton in a cup semi final is one of the funniest things to ever happen in football — Casso Blax (@CassoBlax) January 25, 2017

And obviously, there were some typical jokes!

Loool since Gerrard came back, Liverpool haven't won a single game. Some things write itself. — S (@ViivaJose) January 25, 2017

Liverpool's attackers couldn't hit water if they fell out of a boat tonight. — TheODDSbible (@TheOddsBible) January 25, 2017

Redmond stands out against Liverpool...... Liverpool bid incoming #Liverhampton — Paul Wak Walker (@PaulwalkPaul) January 25, 2017

it's almost like Liverpool have taken this whole "new year, new me" thing a bit too seriously — alya (@kittinnho) January 25, 2017

Liverpool being good was a myth — JT (@jossshyt6) January 25, 2017