Twitter reacts as Dimitri Payet refuses to play for West Ham

"Offer them Carl Jenkinson and 10 million for Payet now!"

@falsewinger by Sripad Tweets 12 Jan 2017, 16:03 IST

Dimitri Payet has refused to play for West Ham United according their manager, Slaven Bili. The midfielder is said to be looking for a move back to Marseille but media reports suggest that Arsenal, Manchester United and PSG are also keen on signing him.

Here’s how twitter reacted to it:

You've lost Payet

Dimitri Payet

I just don't think you understand

He's refusing to play

He wants to leave today

You've lost Dimitri Payet — Rita (@KeefsLoveChild) January 12, 2017

West Ham fans when they see that Dimitri Payet doesn't want to play for the club anymore... pic.twitter.com/Qp6NQNNHCb — The Away Fans (@theawayfans) January 12, 2017

If Ozil doesn't sign new contract, Arsenal should go for Payet. Cheeky upgrade! — Spencer FC (@SpencerOwen) January 12, 2017

West Ham fans are furious!

West Ham should sell Payet now and re-invest the £30-40m in players who do want to play for the club (in my opinion) pic.twitter.com/HBJflNx0P5 — Ian Abrahams (Moose) (@BroadcastMoose) January 12, 2017

Goodbye Payet we were lucky to have you, enjoy your £ somewhere else.

No one is bigger than the club, we sell him and move on#WHUFC #Payet — LMG™ (@LMG_TM) January 12, 2017

I'm so angry about Payet situation. Not with the man himself, he's been sold a dream/lie like we have. DS/DG clueless. Sell up now. #WHUFC — WIN GALAXY S7 NOW!!! (@giveawayzutton) January 12, 2017

Lack of effort and interest this season, the #WHUFC Twitter embarrassingly tweeting everything he did, just sell him and have done #Payet — Jimmy1Sugar (@jimmy1sugar) January 12, 2017

Payet is just a waste of wages if he's refusing to play but they still won't sell. — Karla (@DuckyMomo65) January 12, 2017

We sell payet we will never see his transfer money again will go straight in the the pocket of the 3 wankers just like the Boleyn money — LA (@LewArmstrong_98) January 12, 2017

Arsenal fans want their club to sign Payet!

If we don't go for Payet then we have 0 ambition of winning the league @Arsenal 5th place, everyone needs a lift! 25m + Jenko, done deal. — Matt Hawley (@MattHawley_95) January 12, 2017

Payet wants to leave West Ham, time to make some moves @Arsenal ? — Aaaaron (@AaronBala96) January 12, 2017

@Arsenal better go for Carl Jenkinson plus £10 Million deal for Dimitri Payet. — Akhìl Mòhàn (@AkhilAFC) January 12, 2017

Judging by how West Ham are valuing players this window I recon Arsenal should start the bidding at £4 million for Payet. — Michael (@MichaelJBerry8) January 12, 2017

A return to Marseille is on the cards!

Not a great surprise #Payet pushing for a move back to Marseille - he said repeatedly he never wanted to leave. #WHUFC — Robin Bairner (@RBairner) January 12, 2017

Payet wants to go Marseille it seems. From an outside perspective seems the stadium change is origin of West Ham's problems at the moment — Harry C (@HazSpur92) January 12, 2017

Our only hope of getting good money for Payet is Marseille or China. Everyone else will do what we've been doing to other clubs & bid low. — Spencer FC (@SpencerOwen) January 12, 2017