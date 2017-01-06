Twitter reacts to Barcelona's 2-1 loss to 9 man Athletic Bilbao

All the best/funniest tweets from last night's fiery encounter

Barcelona were not at their best last night

Copa Del Rey defending champions Barcelona have a fight on their hands if they are to remain in the competition after going down 2-1 to 9 man Athletic Bilbao in the first leg. Veteran striker Aritz Aduriz headed Bilbao in front in the 25th minute and the Spanish striker produced an audacious flick to tee up youngster Inaki Williams to volley in the second three minutes later.

Barcelona who were playing with a full strength squad responded through Lionel Messi’s stunning free-kick in the 52nd minute, but it was not enough as Athletic held on bravely despite the sending offs of Iturraspe and Raul Garcia.

Twitter users had a field time trolling Barcelona while some Barca fans felt that the referee was not on their side (despite reducing their opposition to 9 men) as he seemed to deny some clear penalty appeals. Here are the best and funniest tweets/GIFS from last night’s game:

It is safe to say that Real Madrid fans were thrilled with this result

That moment Barcelona lose to a 9 man Athletic Club with 4 strikers pic.twitter.com/xGxFSEPDoz — TheCRonaldoFan (@TheCRonaldoFan) January 5, 2017

The Barcelona fans were not happy with the referee's decisions in the second half

Barcelona fans right now: pic.twitter.com/GDe1ox1xVS — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) January 5, 2017

Woah, that's harsh

Barcelona complaining about referee is like Porn star complaining about Porn industry — Hammad (@Ronaldoesquee) January 5, 2017

One Athletic fan had had enough of the Barcelona complaints

Swear Barcelona fans think we're playing basketball. It's a contact sport FFS. A few meaty challenges and roughing up IS football. — Athletic Club (@AthleticClubUK) January 5, 2017

Lionel Messi scored another sublime free-kick. Genius.

Messi has now scored 30 career goals from a free-kick.



- 24 for Barcelona

- 6 for Argentina#AthleticFCB #WeAreMessi pic.twitter.com/f9tMO07R0p — Leo Messi (@WeAreMessi) January 6, 2017

What a way to start 2017 for Messi:

Messi scored Barcelona's first goal of 2017 !!



pic.twitter.com/7dyWHkzCLu — (@Nuhau_) January 5, 2017

It is safe to say that the players were not happy with the decision:

Barça players' reaction after the referee didn't give a clear penalty.. pic.twitter.com/LEp1vIGGBi — Leo Messi (@messi10stats) January 5, 2017

Pique might get into trouble for this:

Pique: "There was two clear penalties. But we know how this works. I don't even need to talk about the refereeing in Madrid-Sevilla game." pic.twitter.com/ZYgiI70a0P — Leo Messi (@messi10stats) January 5, 2017

Athletic showed great determination to hang on:

Barcelona vs Athletic.



One of these teams is experiencing the "biggest footballing robbery of the last decade." The other is down to 9 men. — Rez (@Asensiazo) January 5, 2017

Haha this still cracks me up:

The Spanish Mike Dean seems to be refereeing Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) January 5, 2017

Even Leo Messi’s stunning moves could not save Barcelona last night