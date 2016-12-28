Twitter Reacts - Best Of Twitter From Boxing Day

Twitter was at its best after the Boxing Day fixtures.

by gaurav.krishnan Tweets 28 Dec 2016, 16:22 IST

Arsenal overcame a resilient West Brom side to keep pace with the leaders

This past week, Twitter was “lit” with banter that emerged from Boxing Day’s games. With only the Premier League in action, the world tuned in to the games and gave their two cents on the events that transpired.

We start off with BBC Three (one of the gazillions of BBC accounts) taking a hilarious dig at foreign commentary.

Football's Funniest Moments: Foreign Commentary https://t.co/orjqVNbIpl via @YouTube — Gaurav Zen Kicksnan (@gaurav_krishnan) 28 December 2016

Dennis Bergkamp!

Arsenal beat West Brom 1-0 thanks to Olivier Giroud’s goal. Somebody made a cartoon out if it.

Giroud scores against West Brom pic.twitter.com/uRLelkdF0i — Poorly Drawn Arsenal (@cantdrawarsenal) 27 December 2016



But perhaps what was most bizarre was David Ospina telling Nacho Monreal to keep in goal and then taking shots at him before the game. This understandably perplexed one fan quite a bit.

Arsenal warming up with Ospina taking shots at Monreal.. pic.twitter.com/0sjmC69wxF — afc (@LinkUpPlay) 26 December 2016

One fan thought Arsene Wenger and 4th place(number 4) have quite a history.

While one fan had it with Tony Pulis’ defensive tactics.

Tony Pulis is a headset and a clipboard away from being the NFL's maybe sixth-best defensive coordinator. #ARSWBA — Joshua Robinson (@JoshRobinson23) 26 December 2016

F365’s Daniel Storey pointed out Arsenal’s away record against the top 8 in the PL since 2011.

Arsenal's league results at Man United, Man City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Spurs, Everton and Soton over last five years:



P 33, W 5, D 11, L 17 — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) 19 December 2016

There was some epic banter in the Watford v Crystal Palace game, which ended 1-1, after the Watford mascot named ‘Harry The Hornet’ decided to take matters into his own hands and mock Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, who allegedly dived in the 87th minute. Have a look for yourself.

This is how it unfolded

Watford's mascot, The Hornet, just dived in front of Zaha as he walked over to applaud Palace's travelling supporters. Zaha not happy. — Sam Cunningham (@samcunningham) 26 December 2016

Sam Allardyce had his own take on things

Sam Allardyce says Watford's mascot was 'out of order' for diving in front of Wilfried Zaha after the final whistle. — Sam Cunningham (@samcunningham) 26 December 2016



Here is the dive by Harry The Hornet. Unfortunately, this is the only video available

What a legend! - Watford's Mascot 'Harry the Hornet' Dives in front of Wilfried Zaha #HarryTheHornet https://t.co/CSvIdQMTnh — Gaurav Zen Kicksnan (@gaurav_krishnan) 28 December 2016

Here is how people reacted

Harry The Hornet ruining Zaha is my new favourite thing — Sean (@SeanGWalker) 26 December 2016

It appears Harry the Hornet will not face disciplinary action from the FA. What a bloody shame. The hearing would've been too funny. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) 27 December 2016

He escaped the FA as well.

Harry The Hornet is in the clear. The FA will not be taking any action against Watford or the Watford mascot #HarryTheHornet — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) 27 December 2016

And let’s not forget greedy Big Sam.

Could of been worse he could of dropped a few 50 pounds notes whilst walking past Big Sam's dugout #HarryTheHornet pic.twitter.com/wkp2JQHR6v — Lee Price (@leepricedubai) 27 December 2016

Wilfried Zaha responds.

Manchester United beat Sunderland 3-1 at Old Trafford in David Moyes’ return to the club he was sacked from.

Gary Lineker came up with the tweet of the day!

A rare victory at Old Trafford for Manchester United with David Moyes in the dugout. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) 26 December 2016

Eidur Gudjohnsen reacted to Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s scorpion kick goal in epic fashion.

Hey Miki you're so fine you blow mind!! @#munsun what a goal — Eidur Gudjohnsen (@Eidur22Official) 26 December 2016

Elsewhere, Leicester City lost 2-0 to Everton but the Leicester fans decided to wear Jamie Vardy face masks to protest the player’s ban by the FA.

This is what the seats looked like after 30,000 masks were handed out.

Leicester have provided all their fans with a Jamie Vardy mask following his failed appeal against his red card at Stoke pic.twitter.com/8R6iefMExu — ITV Football (@itvfootball) 26 December 2016

And Jamie Vardy himself joined in, wearing a mask of his own face.

As the old saying goes, “No Vardy, No Party.”

Chelsea continued their unbelievable winning streak, extending it to 12 games after beating Bournemouth 3-0 at Stamford Bridge. This was Bleacher Report’s first half summary of the game.

Chelsea vs. Bournemouth first half summary: pic.twitter.com/rB4UtRMXM3 — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) 26 December 2016

12 wins in a row, how is that even possible? This Tweet summed it up

No Chelsea manager has ever won 12 games in a row since founded in 1905.



Conte. pic.twitter.com/JO60uKL6Nj — Conte Stuff (@Conte_stuff) 26 December 2016



And Belgians Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard even mocked Paul Pogba and United

3-4-3 ala Conte:



12 Games.

12 Wins.

28 Goals.

2 Goals Conceded.

10 Clean Sheet.



TOP OF THE LEAGUE..

fans chelsea be like.... pic.twitter.com/X9Cpg2t9Bp — Faktanya CFC (@FaktanyaCFC) 26 December 2016

Michy Batshuayi just can’t get a game at the moment but he Tweeted a classy message to fans.

thank you all for your continuous support and messages #chinUp #keepStrong #topoftheleague — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) 26 December 2016

A fan calling Firmino ‘the drunken master’ caps off Liverpool’s 4-1 win against Stoke

Gooooaaaallll!!!!!! Roberto Firmino the drunken master Lol. Stoke city 1-2 Liverpool



Mess with us and we klopp your head — CALL ME YOUR DADDY (@KinkyFrisky) 27 December 2016

But the assists apparently all came from Stoke players

Stoke have scored or assisted all Liverpool goals bar one. Lol — Fender x Jordans (@Legenddele) 27 December 2016

Let’s have a look at the final shot of ‘Harry The Hornet’ on the ground, post his dive, though.

"Harry the Hornet ‘out of order’ – Allardyce wants action". Big Sam you are priceless... Or are you?! https://t.co/FJprQ093zq — B8son (@rprbateson) 28 December 2016

That’s all from an entertaining Boxing Day.