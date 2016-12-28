Write an Article

Twitter Reacts - Best Of Twitter From Boxing Day

Twitter was at its best after the Boxing Day fixtures.

by gaurav.krishnan
Tweets 28 Dec 2016, 16:22 IST
Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League : News Photo
Arsenal overcame a resilient West Brom side to keep pace with the leaders

This past week, Twitter was “lit” with banter that emerged from Boxing Day’s games. With only the Premier League in action, the world tuned in to the games and gave their two cents on the events that transpired. 

We start off with BBC Three (one of the gazillions of BBC accounts) taking a hilarious dig at foreign commentary.

Dennis Bergkamp!

Arsenal beat West Brom 1-0 thanks to Olivier Giroud’s goal. Somebody made a cartoon out if it. 


But perhaps what was most bizarre was David Ospina telling Nacho Monreal to keep in goal and then taking shots at him before the game. This understandably perplexed one fan quite a bit. 

One fan thought Arsene Wenger and 4th place(number 4) have quite a history. 

While one fan had it with Tony Pulis’ defensive tactics. 

F365’s Daniel Storey pointed out Arsenal’s away record against the top 8 in the PL since 2011. 

There was some epic banter in the Watford v Crystal Palace game, which ended 1-1, after the Watford mascot named ‘Harry The Hornet’ decided to take matters into his own hands and mock Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, who allegedly dived in the 87th minute. Have a look for yourself. 

This is how it unfolded

Sam Allardyce had his own take on things


Here is the dive by Harry The Hornet. Unfortunately, this is the only video available

Here is how people reacted

He escaped the FA as well.

And let’s not forget greedy Big Sam. 

Wilfried Zaha responds.

Manchester United beat Sunderland 3-1 at Old Trafford in David Moyes’ return to the club he was sacked from.

Gary Lineker came up with the tweet of the day!

Eidur Gudjohnsen reacted to Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s scorpion kick goal in epic fashion. 

Elsewhere, Leicester City lost 2-0 to Everton but the Leicester fans decided to wear Jamie Vardy face masks to protest the player’s ban by the FA.

This is what the seats looked like after 30,000 masks were handed out.

And Jamie Vardy himself joined in, wearing a mask of his own face.

As the old saying goes, “No Vardy, No Party.”

Chelsea continued their unbelievable winning streak, extending it to 12 games after beating Bournemouth 3-0 at Stamford Bridge. This was Bleacher Report’s first half summary of the game.

12 wins in a row, how is that even possible? This Tweet summed it up


And Belgians Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard even mocked Paul Pogba and United

Michy Batshuayi just can’t get a game at the moment but he Tweeted a classy message to fans. 

A fan calling Firmino ‘the drunken master’ caps off Liverpool’s 4-1 win against Stoke

But the assists apparently all came from Stoke players

Let’s have a look at the final shot of ‘Harry The Hornet’ on the ground, post his dive, though.

That’s all from an entertaining Boxing Day. 




