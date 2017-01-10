Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo wins the The Best FIFA men's player of the year 2016

The 31-year-old took home the big prize once again

by Rohit Viswanathan Breaking 10 Jan 2017, 00:23 IST

Ronaldo beaming with pride

Cristiano Ronaldo made it two out of two in terms of the most coveted individual awards for 2016 as the Portuguese was named the best player in the world in the FIFA poll for the award.

Ronaldo has had an incredible 2016. He took home the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid, an unprecedented Euro 2016 triumph with Portugal as well. He also managed to cap off the year with a club world cup win where scored a hat-trick.

Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi were the other two nominees for the award but did not manage to beat the forward to the award.

What better way to crown your achievement by taunting your biggest rival. That’s CR7 for you:

Cristiano: "I am sorry that some people from Barca are not here but that's understandable." #TheBest



HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA — CR7 Fans | Ronaldo (@Cr7Prince4ever) January 9, 2017

True Story

CR: 'Be humble. You've won enough this year



Inner CR: 'F*ck it. Make Messi cry. You're the best' pic.twitter.com/rRFj4kRaMn — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) January 9, 2017

Some people saw the irony in the award as well.

"Finished Ronaldo" wins FIFA best player of the year award. Water is wet — ARINZE (@JayKay_Arinze) January 9, 2017

United fans will hope he will return one day...

Utd fans when asked to explain why Ronaldo deserves to win FIFA player of the year? pic.twitter.com/QUUII271HQ — WWWWWWWW* (@MartialAce) January 9, 2017

Brendan hits his mark once again!

I'm sat here seething just wondering how I haven't won FIFA coach of the year.



It's almost like a 19 point lead in the SPFL means nothing. — Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) January 9, 2017

Poor Griezmann. He seems Manchester United-bound now for sure.

When you get in the TOTY over Griezmann: pic.twitter.com/xOMC3Ahe3o — Coral (@Coral) January 9, 2017

He wasn’t kidding when he said 2016 has been the best year of his career.:

Cristiano Ronaldo this year



Champions League

EURO's

Club World Cup

UEFA Best Player

Ballon d'Or

FIFA Best Player



Simply WOW. pic.twitter.com/uqrycM1BPR — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) January 9, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo has been voted the Best FIFA Men's Player of 2016. pic.twitter.com/fL466cxHvF — Coral (@Coral) January 9, 2017

Will there be space left in his cabinet

Cristiano Ronaldo has now won ALL of FIFA's Major Individual Awards:



Ballon d'Or

World Player of the Year

The Best Men's Player

Puskas pic.twitter.com/e82SUOnJvh — TheCRonaldoFan (@TheCRonaldoFan) January 9, 2017

Cheeky, very Cheeky...

Messi and Ronaldo have always been very different people but they have one thing in common. When they win awards they mention Barca players. — Juan (@Fraudiesta) January 9, 2017

Legend for sure!

Just look at thes smile on Ronaldo's face when he threw shots at Barca players. Lmao legend — 95savage (@ayo_raphew) January 9, 2017

Some United fans don’t seem too pleased..

Love Ronaldo but y'all really need to stop doing this. https://t.co/BY4ZvHj0al — Optimus Maximus (@HydroStatiQ) January 9, 2017