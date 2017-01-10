Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo wins the The Best FIFA men's player of the year 2016
The 31-year-old took home the big prize once again
Cristiano Ronaldo made it two out of two in terms of the most coveted individual awards for 2016 as the Portuguese was named the best player in the world in the FIFA poll for the award.
Ronaldo has had an incredible 2016. He took home the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid, an unprecedented Euro 2016 triumph with Portugal as well. He also managed to cap off the year with a club world cup win where scored a hat-trick.
Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi were the other two nominees for the award but did not manage to beat the forward to the award.
What better way to crown your achievement by taunting your biggest rival. That’s CR7 for you:
True Story
Some people saw the irony in the award as well.
United fans will hope he will return one day...
Brendan hits his mark once again!
Poor Griezmann. He seems Manchester United-bound now for sure.
He wasn’t kidding when he said 2016 has been the best year of his career.:
Will there be space left in his cabinet
Cheeky, very Cheeky...
Legend for sure!
Some United fans don’t seem too pleased..