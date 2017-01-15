Twitter reacts to Manchester City getting hammered 4-0 by Everton

Pep Guardiola was mercilessly trolled by Twitter users after his heaviest defeat as manager

Pep Guardiola watched his side put in an awful performance against Everton

Manchester City’s miserable time under Pep Guardiola continued, with Everton handing them a 4-0 defeat. Ronald Koeman’s side were dominant throughout, especially after Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring before the first half. Kevin Mirallas made it 2-0 soon after the break, before dream 1st goals for youngsters Tom Davies and Ademola Lookman made it 4-0.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

We’re only in January, and this is already set to be Pep Guardiola’s worst season...

EVE 3-0 MCI (79') - Looks like the 7th Pep defeat, just one short of his worst record in one single campaign. — MisterChip (English) (@MisterChiping) January 15, 2017

4-0 – This is Pep Guardiola’s heaviest ever defeat in league competition as a manager. Humbled. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 15, 2017

The Simpsons even predicted Pep Guardiola reaction to City getting demolished by Everton.pic.twitter.com/EaZx5dWxc4 — 8 Troll Football (@8TrollFootball) January 15, 2017

You cannot blame Pep for missing his side at Barcelona, can you?

"Dani Alves bombing up the line and the finest local wine in the evening. Now I've got Bacary Sagna and a chicken f*cking parmo" pic.twitter.com/LvMQDQObNt — Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 15, 2017

pep gonna text messi at 4 in the morning saying 'hey stranger' — (@TrapHouseFu) January 15, 2017

Waiting for Guardiola's stress to boil over, until he bellows that "I MADE LIONEL MESSI!" pic.twitter.com/U5itsZ6ltg — Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 15, 2017

Ouch, just OUCH.

After Tom Davies put Everton 3-0 up, there was plenty of hype about the Everton youngster

BREAKING. Tom Davies offered £500k a week by a Chinese club — Pie Sports Booze (@piesportsbooze) January 15, 2017

Absolute scenes from blond John Snow — JB™ (@gunnerpunner) January 15, 2017

I wonder if Pep wants to move to the Chinese Super League now..

"How hard can it be to learn Chinese?" #ZlatanFacts pic.twitter.com/arkMsTGifM — Zlatan Facts (@ZIatanFacts) January 15, 2017

#ThatMomentWhen You realise there is no Darmstadt or Osasuna in the Premier League. pic.twitter.com/YUM8ci6n6c — SPORF (@Sporf) January 15, 2017

400,000 - Pep Guardiola is hoping today doesn't ruin his chances of getting a £400,000-a-week offer from a Chinese club. Wanted. — OptaJoke (@OptaJoke) January 15, 2017

It’s no wonder, this old tweet of Raheem Sterling was dug up...

Today I don't feel like doing anything , nothing at all !!!!! — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) August 4, 2013

Once John Stones made a now depressingly common mistake to make it 4-0, Twitter had its fun

Which would be more useful on a football pitch?



RT- A pile of Stones

Like- John Stones



Zlatan knows. #ZlatanFacts pic.twitter.com/wY0lFZQ2C2 — Zlatan Facts (@ZIatanFacts) January 15, 2017

When you buy John Stones for £ 48M but he is no Rob Holding. pic.twitter.com/NifvkQZeqa — Kris (@Santi_Classorla) January 15, 2017

And finally, we have Mr. Bravo