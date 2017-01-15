Twitter reacts to Manchester City getting hammered 4-0 by Everton
Pep Guardiola was mercilessly trolled by Twitter users after his heaviest defeat as manager
Manchester City’s miserable time under Pep Guardiola continued, with Everton handing them a 4-0 defeat. Ronald Koeman’s side were dominant throughout, especially after Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring before the first half. Kevin Mirallas made it 2-0 soon after the break, before dream 1st goals for youngsters Tom Davies and Ademola Lookman made it 4-0.
Here’s how Twitter reacted:
We’re only in January, and this is already set to be Pep Guardiola’s worst season...
You cannot blame Pep for missing his side at Barcelona, can you?
Ouch, just OUCH.
After Tom Davies put Everton 3-0 up, there was plenty of hype about the Everton youngster
I wonder if Pep wants to move to the Chinese Super League now..
It’s no wonder, this old tweet of Raheem Sterling was dug up...
Once John Stones made a now depressingly common mistake to make it 4-0, Twitter had its fun
And finally, we have Mr. Bravo