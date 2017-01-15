Write an Article

Twitter reacts to Manchester City getting hammered 4-0 by Everton

Pep Guardiola was mercilessly trolled by Twitter users after his heaviest defeat as manager

by Sunaadh Sagar @sunaadh
Breaking 15 Jan 2017, 20:40 IST
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 15: Josep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City looks on during the Premier League match between Everton and Manchester City at Goodison Park on January 15, 2017 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Pep Guardiola watched his side put in an awful performance against Everton

Manchester City’s miserable time under Pep Guardiola continued, with Everton handing them a 4-0 defeat. Ronald Koeman’s side were dominant throughout, especially after Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring before the first half. Kevin Mirallas made it 2-0 soon after the break, before dream 1st goals for youngsters Tom Davies and Ademola Lookman made it 4-0.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

We’re only in January, and this is already set to be Pep Guardiola’s worst season...


You cannot blame Pep for missing his side at Barcelona, can you?

Ouch, just OUCH.

After Tom Davies put Everton 3-0 up, there was plenty of hype about the Everton youngster

I wonder if Pep wants to move to the Chinese Super League now..

It’s no wonder, this old tweet of Raheem Sterling was dug up...

Once John Stones made a now depressingly common mistake to make it 4-0, Twitter had its fun

And finally, we have Mr. Bravo


