Write an Article

Twitter reacts as Manchester United beat Leicester City 3-0 with champions in danger of relegation

Leicester City are now just a point above the relegation zone

by Ed Ran
Tweets 05 Feb 2017, 22:44 IST
Leicester City 0-3 Manchester United tweets
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has now scored 20 goals for Manchester United this season

Manchester United beat Premier League champions Leicester City 3-0 at the King Power Stadium and the result keeps the Red Devils in the hunt for a top four spot. However, Claudio Ranieri’s side now stare relegation in the face as they sit just a point above the relegation zone. 

It was a scrappy game until Henrikh Mkhitaryan burst forward with the ball and scored past Kasper Schmeichel. Less than 90 seconds later, Zlatan Ibrahimovic doubled the lead with a cool finish inside the box. It only got worse for the Foxes as Juan Mata made it 3-0 just three minutes after the restart. 

The result sees Manchester United stay in the hunt for a top four finish while the defending champions are looking at relegation as a very distinct possibility. Here are the best tweets from the game.

Also read: 5 league champions who were relegated the very next season

On Ibrahimovic’s form...






On Leicester City’s possible relegation...




On the Juan Mata tackle and Jamie Vardy...


 

On Manchester United’s form...




Football Manchester United Leicester City Juan Mata Zlatan Ibrahimovic Henrikh Mkhitaryan United Kingdom Jose Mourinho Claudio Ranieri Premier League 2016-17
Fetching more content...