Twitter reacts as Manchester United beat Leicester City 3-0 with champions in danger of relegation
Leicester City are now just a point above the relegation zone
Manchester United beat Premier League champions Leicester City 3-0 at the King Power Stadium and the result keeps the Red Devils in the hunt for a top four spot. However, Claudio Ranieri’s side now stare relegation in the face as they sit just a point above the relegation zone.
It was a scrappy game until Henrikh Mkhitaryan burst forward with the ball and scored past Kasper Schmeichel. Less than 90 seconds later, Zlatan Ibrahimovic doubled the lead with a cool finish inside the box. It only got worse for the Foxes as Juan Mata made it 3-0 just three minutes after the restart.
The result sees Manchester United stay in the hunt for a top four finish while the defending champions are looking at relegation as a very distinct possibility. Here are the best tweets from the game.
Also read: 5 league champions who were relegated the very next season