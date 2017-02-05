Twitter reacts as Manchester United beat Leicester City 3-0 with champions in danger of relegation

Leicester City are now just a point above the relegation zone

by Ed Ran Tweets 05 Feb 2017, 22:44 IST

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has now scored 20 goals for Manchester United this season

Manchester United beat Premier League champions Leicester City 3-0 at the King Power Stadium and the result keeps the Red Devils in the hunt for a top four spot. However, Claudio Ranieri’s side now stare relegation in the face as they sit just a point above the relegation zone.

It was a scrappy game until Henrikh Mkhitaryan burst forward with the ball and scored past Kasper Schmeichel. Less than 90 seconds later, Zlatan Ibrahimovic doubled the lead with a cool finish inside the box. It only got worse for the Foxes as Juan Mata made it 3-0 just three minutes after the restart.

The result sees Manchester United stay in the hunt for a top four finish while the defending champions are looking at relegation as a very distinct possibility. Here are the best tweets from the game.

On Ibrahimovic’s form...

15 - At 35y 125d, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the oldest player to reach 15 @premierleague goals in a single season. Vintage. pic.twitter.com/CV68bl0J3X — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 5, 2017

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has now scored 20+ goals in 10 consecutive seasons at club level, scoring 305 goals in total during that period. pic.twitter.com/HQfpIPq6UP — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 5, 2017

Ibrahimovic is the first #mufc player to score 20 goals since Robin van Persie #mulive — utdreport (@utdreport) February 5, 2017

Ibrahimovic becomes the first #mufc player to score 20 goals in a season since Sir Alex Ferguson retired. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) February 5, 2017

On Leicester City’s possible relegation...

Could Leicester City actually go down? Dear me. The worst title reign since Hornswoggle. pic.twitter.com/ouXdMkuxlO — Paddy Power (@paddypower) February 5, 2017

Can't see us winning the League now. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 5, 2017

0 - Leicester are the first top-flight club to fail to score in their first 5 league matches of a calendar year since Spurs in 1986. Blank. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 5, 2017

On the Juan Mata tackle and Jamie Vardy...

Juan Mata kicking racism out of football. We all love you a bit more after that. — The Peoples Person (@PeoplesPerson_) February 5, 2017

Are you freaking kidding me? That was a red card for Juan Mata. Xhaka would have been deported for that tackle. #LEIMUN — Rohith Nair (@RohithNair) February 5, 2017

Hope the Vardy film doesn't end on the clichéd trophy lift and instead documents both the relegation and his £12m cut-price move to West Ham — Mkhitaryan's was bet (@MOliverFan) February 5, 2017

On Manchester United’s form...

Damn! They're moving to 6th again... — Danny Welbeck (@WelBeast) February 5, 2017