Twitter reacts to Memphis Depay leaving Manchester United for Lyon

Memphis Depay endured an unhappy spell at Manchester United

Memphis Depay failed to shine at Old Trafford

Manchester United have confirmed the departure of Memphis Depay to Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnaise. The Dutch winger arrived at Old Trafford to play under Louis van Gaal, with Manchester United paying a huge fee for one of the most coveted young players in football.

Since then, Depay has failed to live up to his price-tag. There have been flashes of brilliance, but Jose Mourinho has wielded the axe, and authorised a sale to Lyon, where Depay will wear the No.9 jersey.

Manchester United fans reacted with varying degrees of emotions to Depay’s departure, ranging from glee that United were rid of ‘deadwood’ to sadness that an obviously talented player failed to live up to his revolution.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the news of Depay’s departure:

Year 2020



Breaking : Memphis Depay Rejoins Manchester United for £89m. #Deback — Danny Welbeck (@WelBeast) January 18, 2017

Depay didn't get the faith he needed at Man Utd, should really have come to Liverpool. Good luck to him anyway — Manny (@Manny_Official) January 20, 2017

Depay transfer from United to Lyon is Spurs first major trophy since League cup win in 2008.congratulations . #coys https://t.co/n4dXoN5XQ1 — Mitronhimovic (@SemperFiUnited) January 20, 2017

Man Utd let Pogba go then brought him back.....#Pogback



When Man Utd let Depay go and one day bring him back.....#Repay — JΛY BUCKS (@TheMasterBucks) January 20, 2017

France is now the go-to place for the career relaunch:



Falcao Monaco

Mario Balotelli Nice

Memphis Depay Lyon



#AllTheFootball pic.twitter.com/9m22HvcuGr — Virgin Media (@virginmedia) January 20, 2017

Search for Next Ronaldo continues as Memphis Depay joins Lyon. — Danny Welbeck (@WelBeast) January 20, 2017

The most effort Depay has put in all season is writing these tweets today — Keith Russell (@Keith_Russell) January 20, 2017

Memphis Depay "Despite it not working out in Manchester, I do not regret rejecting Liverpool, it was an easy decision" #MUFC pic.twitter.com/u8nHLHpqCb — Manchester United (@LovinUnited) January 19, 2017

I bet Memphis Depay wished he pursued a rap career rather than a footballing one pic.twitter.com/XnP7XXvEsQ — Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) January 19, 2017

"Will you miss Memphis Depay at Manchester United?" pic.twitter.com/nMNzi4ysQi — José (@MourinhoMindset) January 19, 2017

Memphis Depay final Manchester United record:



Transfer fee: £25m

Appearances: 33

Goals: 2

Assists: 0

Cost per goal: £12.5m pic.twitter.com/ECSQlmSroT — A (@Coutinholgy) January 19, 2017

896 - Memphis Depay has failed to score or assist a goal in his last 896 minutes in the PL. Desert. — OptaJean (@OptaJean) January 19, 2017