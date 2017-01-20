Twitter reacts to Memphis Depay leaving Manchester United for Lyon
Memphis Depay endured an unhappy spell at Manchester United
Manchester United have confirmed the departure of Memphis Depay to Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnaise. The Dutch winger arrived at Old Trafford to play under Louis van Gaal, with Manchester United paying a huge fee for one of the most coveted young players in football.
Since then, Depay has failed to live up to his price-tag. There have been flashes of brilliance, but Jose Mourinho has wielded the axe, and authorised a sale to Lyon, where Depay will wear the No.9 jersey.
Manchester United fans reacted with varying degrees of emotions to Depay’s departure, ranging from glee that United were rid of ‘deadwood’ to sadness that an obviously talented player failed to live up to his revolution.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to the news of Depay’s departure: