Twitter reacts as Real Madrid and Arsenal secure record victories

All the best tweets/GIFS from last night's amazing action

Real Madrid look unbeatable at the moment

Real Madrid equalled a Spanish record of 39 games unbeaten in all competitions by crushing struggling Granada 5-0 on Saturday to go six points clear at the top of La Liga. Isco grabbed a double while Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro also got on to the scoresheet.

Real top the standings on 40 points from 16 games, although Barcelona, who have also played 16, can close the gap when they visit Villarreal on Sunday.

Arsenal were again indebted to Olivier Giroud after the Frenchman's 89th-minute strike secured a 2-1 victory at second-tier Preston North End in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

Giroud has now scored four goals in his last four games including a late winner at West Bromwich Albion, an equaliser against Bournemouth in midweek and last weekend's extraordinary "scorpion" volley against Crystal Palace.

Twitter users went crazy praising Real Madrid, Ronaldo and Giroud. Here are the best tweets/GIFS from the game:

Real Madrid’s last 28 LaLiga games:



WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWDDDWWWWWWDWW



Goals: 84

Conceded: 25 pic.twitter.com/IBcQOZiwlJ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 7, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo was honoured before kick-off:

One for Cristiano Ronaldo fans... pic.twitter.com/kJvceXKEf3 — Footy Jokes (@Footy_Jokes) January 7, 2017

2016 was pretty crazy for Cristiano Ronaldo and co pic.twitter.com/PxRIxHrXxo — Dream Team (@dreamteamfc) January 6, 2017

James Rodriguez has had an amazing impact whenever he has played

Most Assists for Real Madrid this season:



• James Rodriguez (9)

• Toni Kroos (9)



¡Hala Madrid! pic.twitter.com/cZDsOzGzw4 — RMadridHome (@RMadridHome_) January 8, 2017

Real Madrid fans must love Zidane

Another La Liga title on the way?

For the 6th time in the club's history, Madrid are unbeaten in their first 16 league matches. Real Madrid won La Liga in the last 5 times. — SB (@Realmadridplace) January 7, 2017

You knew this was coming....

Current unbeaten streak



Real Madrid 39

FC Barcelona 0 — Morgan (@RonaldoFlick_) January 7, 2017

Gerard Pique won’t be happy with this. If you know what I mean...

New year, same old Uefadrid pic.twitter.com/DxSDSzo3dt — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) January 7, 2017

What a week for Giroud:

Olivier Giroud's week:



Sunday:

- Goal of Season

- MOTM



Tuesday:

- 2 Assists

- 91st Min

- MOTM



Saturday:

- 89th Min winner pic.twitter.com/eAHr0c9rhU — SPORF (@Sporf) January 7, 2017

Mustafi. Boss.

FACT: Skhodran Mustafi has never lost a game for Arsenal:



WDWWWWWWDWWDDDWWWDW



- Games: 19

- Goals Conceded: 19

- Clean Sheets: 5 pic.twitter.com/swVzzlLKKZ — SPORF (@Sporf) January 7, 2017

When you're in the fourth round of the FA Cup and the haters have to delete their tweets #Arsenal #Giroud pic.twitter.com/VpmmALqUkB — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) January 7, 2017

Arsenal’s official Twitter account comes up with gems now and then

This guy...



v Sunderland: late goals

v Man United: late goal

v West Brom: late goal

v Bournemouth: late goal

v Preston: late goal pic.twitter.com/by6aCASalN — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 7, 2017

Sorry if we frayed your nerves earlier...#PNEvAFC pic.twitter.com/EOt3A4duPv — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 7, 2017

Sublime and substandard. The 2 extremes of Olivier Giroud: