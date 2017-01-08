Twitter reacts as Real Madrid and Arsenal secure record victories
All the best tweets/GIFS from last night's amazing action
Real Madrid equalled a Spanish record of 39 games unbeaten in all competitions by crushing struggling Granada 5-0 on Saturday to go six points clear at the top of La Liga. Isco grabbed a double while Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro also got on to the scoresheet.
Real top the standings on 40 points from 16 games, although Barcelona, who have also played 16, can close the gap when they visit Villarreal on Sunday.
Arsenal were again indebted to Olivier Giroud after the Frenchman's 89th-minute strike secured a 2-1 victory at second-tier Preston North End in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.
Giroud has now scored four goals in his last four games including a late winner at West Bromwich Albion, an equaliser against Bournemouth in midweek and last weekend's extraordinary "scorpion" volley against Crystal Palace.
