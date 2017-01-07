Twitter reacts to Rooney equalling all-time scoring record as Man United hammer Reading 4-0
Manchester United were superb as Wayne Rooney became their joint all time top scorer
Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney finally equalised Sir Bobby Charlton’s all time scoring record of 249 goals for the Red Devils against Reading in the FA Cup. Jose Mourinho made 9 changes, but it mattered little, as his side ran out 4-0 winners to qualify begin their FA Cup defence in style.
Wayne Rooney opened the scoring in the 7th minute, earning applause from Sir Bobby Charlton in the stands. Anthony Martial soon made it two-goal in the 15th minute, and a Marcus Rashford brace in the second half secured a comfortable victory for United to make Jaap Stam’s return miserable.
Here’s how Twitter reacted:
When Rooney wasted no time in bringing up the record, Twitter exploded with congratulations
Reading’s defending was rather pitiful, and Twitter took the chance to poke fun at the fact that they were managed by Jaap Stam, defender supreme.
United were really turning on the style with Reading chasing shadows
Marcus Rashford had the time to even miss an open goal..
Fellaini and Danny Williams clashed in the middle of the park, and it was a hairy feast for the eyes
Another clash of heads, this time with Carrick had fans biting their nails..
Ali-Habsi’s howler to give Rashford the goal set up plenty of Twitter comedians
At full time, there was only one way to celebrate