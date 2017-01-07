Twitter reacts to Rooney equalling all-time scoring record as Man United hammer Reading 4-0

Manchester United were superb as Wayne Rooney became their joint all time top scorer

Wayne Rooney opened the scoring for Manchester United with a historic goal

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney finally equalised Sir Bobby Charlton’s all time scoring record of 249 goals for the Red Devils against Reading in the FA Cup. Jose Mourinho made 9 changes, but it mattered little, as his side ran out 4-0 winners to qualify begin their FA Cup defence in style.

Wayne Rooney opened the scoring in the 7th minute, earning applause from Sir Bobby Charlton in the stands. Anthony Martial soon made it two-goal in the 15th minute, and a Marcus Rashford brace in the second half secured a comfortable victory for United to make Jaap Stam’s return miserable.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

When Rooney wasted no time in bringing up the record, Twitter exploded with congratulations

Martial-Mata-Rooney GOAL



He's just equalled Bobby Charlton's record! pic.twitter.com/HMK5knlA5A — TheSPORTbible (@TSBible) January 7, 2017

Rooney draws level with Charlton's record with a goal that inadvertently comes off his knee. Absolutely perfect. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 7, 2017

Dwayne Rooney's knee kick means he just knotted things up with Saint Bobby Charleston as the most scoringest soccer player for Man Unity — Soccer Guy (@usasoccerguy) January 7, 2017

Wayne Rooney doing today what he didn't manage at school. He's mastered Reading. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 7, 2017

The man who equalled Sir Bobby Charlton's record. Can you believe it? pic.twitter.com/IRMsf9LfKk — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) January 7, 2017

Xavi be like pic.twitter.com/MemLBIjilv — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) January 7, 2017

Safe to say Wayne Rooney has mastered Reading..... Something he was unable to do in school. — Premier League (@Premierfanpage) January 7, 2017

Reading’s defending was rather pitiful, and Twitter took the chance to poke fun at the fact that they were managed by Jaap Stam, defender supreme.

It's 2-0. Martial gets the goal with Jaap Stam doing his old club a real favour, telling Reading not to bother defending at all — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) January 7, 2017

Reading are certainly not defending like Jaap Stam.



Scenes from the Reading dressing room at half time: pic.twitter.com/DRNEpviwY8 — Coral (@Coral) January 7, 2017

Jaap Stam has definitely killed a bear with his own hands at some point in his life. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 7, 2017

United were really turning on the style with Reading chasing shadows

Man United fans looking at their team's performances recently pic.twitter.com/OuhXepPwQl — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) January 7, 2017

How is it not 37-0 — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) January 7, 2017

Marcus Rashford had the time to even miss an open goal..

Marcus Rashford - The English Fernando Torres pic.twitter.com/H9sKOgGju4 — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) January 7, 2017

Working out how Rashford missed pic.twitter.com/GVKGNPkFam — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) January 7, 2017

Fellaini and Danny Williams clashed in the middle of the park, and it was a hairy feast for the eyes

Fellaini and Danny Williams go head to head. The static could power a small generator. pic.twitter.com/Q5AoRD1tWD — Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 7, 2017

Danny Williams angry with Marouane Fellaini for what can only be described as afro envy. pic.twitter.com/7V00ZcT8aK — Coral (@Coral) January 7, 2017

When you realise you should've been very worried about the lad she told you not to worry about pic.twitter.com/mHXNUinAnO — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) January 7, 2017

Is there anything The Simpsons haven't predicted? pic.twitter.com/MD4YDxtYhh — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) January 7, 2017

Another clash of heads, this time with Carrick had fans biting their nails..

United fans seeing Carrick go down pic.twitter.com/dq5G9gsuXP — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) January 7, 2017

Ali-Habsi’s howler to give Rashford the goal set up plenty of Twitter comedians

At full time, there was only one way to celebrate