Twitter reacts to Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea

"Only Simon Mignolet could cost us a win and save us a point in the same match"

@falsewinger by Sripad Tweets 01 Feb 2017, 09:41 IST

What a freekick!

Chelsea had to settle for a draw at Liverpool at Anfield as Diego Costa's penalty was saved by Simon Mignolet late in the 2nd half. Despite the draw, Chelsea managed to extended their lead at top of the Premier League to nine points thanks to some favourable results elsewhere.

Here’s how twitter reacted:

Let’s talk about that David Luiz free kick!

How many of us eating humble pie about David Luiz's move to Chelsea then? He's been superb... #CFC — John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) January 31, 2017

You could put Courtois and De Gea in the post of Liverpool and that freekick by David Luiz would still score . Unstoppable — Benjamin Aidoo™ (@Facosh) January 31, 2017

I can watch that David Luiz free kick vs Liverpool all day and night. #CFC — ConteTweets (@ConteTweets) January 31, 2017

David Luiz lining up that free-kick pic.twitter.com/dqgD8zKs15 — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) January 31, 2017

What was Mignolet doing?

Mignolet is such an embarassment. How you clowns wanted him back in the side is beyond me. — LåLLanaräma (@_CrissoN) January 31, 2017

Amazing for Mignolet to find a new way of being shite. This time, still not being ready, AGES after the whistle was blown for the free kick. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 31, 2017

Mignolet readying himself for the free kick



'Aye, give us a sec m8!' pic.twitter.com/V0PrHRcQQ0 — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) January 31, 2017

EXCLUSIVE footage of what Mignolet was doing while Luiz stepped up to take that free-kick pic.twitter.com/YXCrohLEqJ — Dävíd (@DavockOrigi) January 31, 2017

Welcome to life as Simon Mignolet. pic.twitter.com/9MKD4UXswI — Kloppholic (@Kloppholic) January 31, 2017

Mignolet as Luiz's free-kick comes in... pic.twitter.com/9c93E9Z4em — AS English (@English_AS) January 31, 2017

Simon Mignolet ladies and gentlemen pic.twitter.com/Z6Xcuf4XuC — Dan (@Jondanagan) January 31, 2017

Simon Mignolet after that David Luiz free-kick. pic.twitter.com/Yicg9QrQLd — Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) January 31, 2017

When Wijnaldum rescued Liverpool!

Wijnaldum was class tonight. Needs to keep getting himself into the box more often, like he did for his goal. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) January 31, 2017

14 - Georginio Wijnaldum has netted his 14th goal in the PL, with all of them coming at home (11 for Newcastle, 3 for Liverpool). Comfort. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 31, 2017

Just as he was against Manchester City, Wijnaldum in the right place at the right time to bring Liverpool level. — Tony Barrett (@TonyBarrett) January 31, 2017

Mignolet made up for his error and saved Costa’s penalty!

Only Simon Mignolet could cost us a win and save us a point in the same match. Shudda been ready for Luiz, but boss peno save #LFC — Kop Magazine (@TheKopMagazine) January 31, 2017

Credit to Mignolet, caught sleeping for their goal but redeemed himself with a huge penalty save. On balance, a draw is probably fair. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) January 31, 2017