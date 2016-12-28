Twitter reacts to Liverpool's comeback win over Stoke City
Liverpool came back from a goal down to annihilate Stoke City at Anfield.
Liverpool came back from a goal down to record a convincing 4-1 win over Stoke City at Anfield. Jon Walters opened the scoring for the away side in the 12th minute before Adam Lallana found the back of the net from an acute angle to bring Jurgen Klopp’s side on level terms in the 34th minute.
Roberto Firmino then put his side ahead with a neat finish that ricocheted off both the posts before crossing the line. Giannelli Imbula then diverted a Divock Origi cross past his own goalkeeper to make it 3-1. Daniel Sturridge capped his return with his first goal of the season as he capitalised on a horrendous back pass from Ryan Shawcross and rounded the keeper to record yet another exhilarating win for Klopp’s side.
Under Klopp, the Reds have now managed to score 100 league goals in 48 games – a club record. Kenny Dalglish being the first manager under whom the Anfield outfit reached this mark with the same number of games.
Twitter, as you would expect, didn’t spare Stoke City players for blowing up their early lead, while also mocking Firmino and Mignolet of the hosts.
Here are the best tweets:
Stoke got Stoked!
Following his recent arrest for drunk driving, you wouldn’t expect people to spare him, would you?
Record breaker, history maker?
Glen Johnson doing what he couldn’t do for Liverpool while wearing their jersey!
And the mare of goalkeepers continue.....
Where did this realization go while driving drunk? :o
Shake that......
Manchester City – the Santa we all wish we had!
99 reasons why Liverpool might win the title but is this one?
Let’s just put it this way – they are just not cut out for it!
Who is Alberto Moreno? A left-back, left wing-back, left winger or whoever is left?
Always stick to your principles son!
Pep Guardiola realizing he is not the only one who was scammed!
Liverpool goalkeepers – the gift that keeps on giving!
Once a Red, forever a Red!