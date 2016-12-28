Twitter reacts to Liverpool's comeback win over Stoke City

Liverpool came back from a goal down to annihilate Stoke City at Anfield.

Liverpool players celebrate their opener

Liverpool came back from a goal down to record a convincing 4-1 win over Stoke City at Anfield. Jon Walters opened the scoring for the away side in the 12th minute before Adam Lallana found the back of the net from an acute angle to bring Jurgen Klopp’s side on level terms in the 34th minute.

Roberto Firmino then put his side ahead with a neat finish that ricocheted off both the posts before crossing the line. Giannelli Imbula then diverted a Divock Origi cross past his own goalkeeper to make it 3-1. Daniel Sturridge capped his return with his first goal of the season as he capitalised on a horrendous back pass from Ryan Shawcross and rounded the keeper to record yet another exhilarating win for Klopp’s side.

Under Klopp, the Reds have now managed to score 100 league goals in 48 games – a club record. Kenny Dalglish being the first manager under whom the Anfield outfit reached this mark with the same number of games.

Twitter, as you would expect, didn’t spare Stoke City players for blowing up their early lead, while also mocking Firmino and Mignolet of the hosts.

Here are the best tweets:

Stoke got Stoked!

That's that then - Stoke can't do it on a cold Tuesday night in Anfield. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) December 27, 2016

Following his recent arrest for drunk driving, you wouldn’t expect people to spare him, would you?

Firmino was MOTM and thankfully the award isn't champagne — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) December 27, 2016

Record breaker, history maker?

100 Premier League goals in just 48 games for Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp pic.twitter.com/ZnYIVIcp5u — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) December 27, 2016

Glen Johnson doing what he couldn’t do for Liverpool while wearing their jersey!

Glen Johnson having a absolute stormer for Liverpool tonight 2 assists already tonight — matt banahan (@mattbanahan1) December 27, 2016

And the mare of goalkeepers continue.....

Liverpool fans when they see their goalkeepers... pic.twitter.com/FwqMsTDeWZ — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) December 27, 2016

Klopp is the joint fastest Liverpool manager to 100 top flight goals of all time. Wow. (Dalglish level on 48) pic.twitter.com/U1Ug84m46s — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) December 27, 2016

Where did this realization go while driving drunk? :o

The 'If I take my shirt off, I'll get booked, won't I?' celebration...#LIVSTK pic.twitter.com/hCrJoOev03 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 27, 2016

Carragher: 'Firmino was MOTM because it didn't look like a couple of drinks at Christmas affected him' — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) December 27, 2016

Shake that......

Klopp & Co celebrate Stoke thrashing over Christmas... What Mean Girls pic.twitter.com/vDGoX9sWjc — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) December 27, 2016

Manchester City – the Santa we all wish we had!

Wilfried Bony, once sold to Man City for £25m, comes on for Crouch on 84 mins. He'll spend the 6 mins wondering where it all went wrong. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) December 27, 2016

99 reasons why Liverpool might win the title but is this one?

85 - Liverpool have netted 85 league goals in 2016; their most in a calendar year since 1989 (also 85). Haymaker. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 27, 2016

Getting dark at Anfield now, but you can still make Firmino out, fine set of blindingly white gnashers on him: pic.twitter.com/VU9gMsJeiQ — Paddy Power (@paddypower) December 27, 2016

Let’s just put it this way – they are just not cut out for it!

2999: Stoke league goals in the top division since the 1890s



0: Stoke wins at Liverpool in the top division since the 1890s — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) December 27, 2016

Who is Alberto Moreno? A left-back, left wing-back, left winger or whoever is left?

Alberto Moreno comes on, because at 4-1 up, it's probably safe to let him near the football — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) December 27, 2016

70 mins: Sturridge comes on



71 mins: Sturridge makes it 4-1

pic.twitter.com/fhT142NnNs — SPORF (@Sporf) December 27, 2016

Always stick to your principles son!

Ryan Shawcross deviating from the Stoke values, trying to play a cute backpass rather than just hoofing it forward.



And look what happens. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) December 27, 2016

Just said to Joe Allen it's funny that we're opponents today because we used to be on the same team. He said Not now, James. It's half time. — Boring James Milner (@BoringMilner) December 27, 2016

Pep Guardiola realizing he is not the only one who was scammed!

'I think Mignolet might actually be worse than Bravo. This is good stuff' pic.twitter.com/wYDnB8DqvD — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) December 27, 2016

Mignolet isn't the worst keeper in the league.

Not even the worst keeper at Liverpool. — Rameez (@Sychlops) December 27, 2016

Liverpool goalkeepers – the gift that keeps on giving!

I know it's Christmas time but that doesn't mean we have to gift the opposition a goal in every game.



Good win vs Stoke in the end.#LFC — LFC Dagger (@lfc_dagger) December 27, 2016

Once a Red, forever a Red!