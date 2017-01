Twitter reacts to Manchester United's 2-0 win over Hull City

"Can't tell if I'm drunk or my TV is f**ked but it looked like Valencia just used his left foot"

@falsewinger by Sripad Humour 11 Jan 2017, 09:47 IST

Surprise Surprise!

Manchester United have one foot in the EFL Cup finals thanks to goals from Juan Mata and Marouane Fellaini. The Spaniard broke the deadlock in the 56th minute and was taken off for Fellaini in the 79th minute. The Belgian then scored in the 87th minute to seal the win for the Red Devils.

Here’s how twitter reacted:

Juan Mata to the rescue!

Mata always scores — Philip Neville (@fizzer18) January 10, 2017

Words can't explain how good is Mata and his football brain — Jereme (@BIGJ26) January 10, 2017

When Juan Mata touches a football: pic.twitter.com/505uxP4l34 — Az. (@AzeemA_) January 10, 2017

Wow mourihno really did send himself a present from his past to future self with mata — Raymo. (@icky_fling) January 10, 2017

Mata always saves the day!! — Don Boogie (@BigTev441) January 10, 2017

Love Juan Mata. What a man. How do you leave him out Sunday? — Hayley B (@Hayles_101) January 10, 2017

Valencia crossed with his LEFT FOOT finally!

VALENCIA JUST USED HIS LEFT FOOT — Si Lloyd (@SmnLlyd5) January 10, 2017

Pogba so stunned by Tony V putting in a dream of a cross with his left peg that he forgot to try and head it — Nick (@ManUnitedYouth) January 10, 2017

Can't tell if I'm drunk or my TV is fucked but it looked like Valencia just used his left foot. LOL that would never happen. — Hayden (@DinhoRebranded) January 10, 2017

Anyone else notice Valencia used his left foot like twice in that half. Mourinho is actually the messiah. — - (@Patron375) January 10, 2017

Pogba is overrated? Yeah right!

Pogba's pace and precision of pass is exquisite. Overrated; yeah alright. — James Edwards (@1sausage1) January 10, 2017

Pogba's passing is immaculate.. Game changer, Klopp take note — Mr Punkie Miles (@_MrSpectacular) January 10, 2017

That Pogba pass out to Valencia to start that move. The pace, angle. Man that was nice. — Kenny Price (@coolkenny27) January 10, 2017

With every passing week pogba's attributes gets better. Best midfielder come 2017 season. — Ifeanyi (@Samuel_Anene) January 10, 2017

Pogba's passing has been something else today, could've easily had 2 assists — M (@JesseLingod) January 10, 2017

Pogba has been the best player on the pitch should have 2 assists if not for awful finishing — Nadeem Moughnieh (@nad_man89) January 10, 2017

FELLLLLAAAAINNIIIII!

Marouane Fellaini is now only 208 goals away from Sir Bobby Charlton's Man Utd goal record. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 10, 2017

Fellaini deserves that, hated it when the Utd fans booed him against Tottenham, every Utd player should be backed. — UtdWay (@UtdWay) January 10, 2017

At least Marouane Fellaini is highly valued by Jose Mourinho… pic.twitter.com/2YeuS7v8HA — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) January 10, 2017

The goal doesn't change the fact that Fellaini isn't United quality & never will. Still booing him is pathetic. Real fans wouldn't do that. — Lisa Johnson (@girlmanutd) January 10, 2017